Pete Davidson’s Shocking Admission About Ariana Grande Engagement

How soon did he really propose to the 'Sweetener' singer?

Comedian Pete Davidson revealed that he would have become engaged quicker to singer Ariana Grande had she said yes when he first asked her!

The Saturday Night Live star revealed in the latest issue of GQ Magazine that he proposed to the “Sweetener” singer the day he met her and promptly began his pursuit of the former Nickelodeon star.

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,'” he said to GQ.

“She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.'”

Davidson would eventually propose to Grande with a huge $93,000 sparkler just one month after the couple made their relationship Instagram official. The New York Post noted that Grande’s ring was designed by Diamond District jeweler Mr. Flawless.

By that point, Davidson was long gone in his feelings for the singer, who had just broken up with rapper Mac Miller. Davidson had just ended a long-term relationship with Cazzie David.

The couple recently moved in together. Davidson admitted that his fiancée purchased their new $16 million dollar New York City apartment.

In return, he says he “stocks the fridge” for the couple.

“She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,'” he quipped to GQ. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.'”

my baaaaaby loves me ???? A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 20, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

Davidson admitted that the couple is still working on making their house a home. “It’s like, we have six bean bags, but we have no forks—you know what I mean? We’re learning how to be adults. We’re having a really fun time.”

Although he calls himself the “luckiest guy in the world” since the couple’s engagement, he realizes that interest in his life is because he is linked to the singing superstar.

“It’s all bulls**t. GQ wouldn’t hit me up if I didn’t recently get engaged to a super-famous person,” he revealed.

Davidson joined the cast of Saturday Night Live during the show’s 40th season in 2014. At age 20, he was the first SNL cast member to be born in the 1990s, and one of the youngest cast members ever on the series.

Pete Davidson will be seen on the 44th season of Saturday Night Live when the show debuts this fall.