Eva Longoria Reveals Her Post Baby Body 2 Months After Giving Birth While Stepping Out With Her Son

Eva stepped out with her baby son in Los Angeles.

New mom Eva Longoria is showing off her post-baby body almost two months after giving birth to her first child, a son named Santiago. Daily Mail shared new photos of the reality star stepping out with her baby boy on August 15 where she looked stunning while taking her son for a stroll.

The candid paparazzi snaps showed Eva pushing little Santiago around in his stroller while showing off her post-baby body in an all-black ensemble.

The stunning former Desperate Housewives actress was rocking a sleeveless black top and black pants as she stepped out in Los Angeles this week, keeping it casual with a black baseball cap on her head and flip-flops on her feet.

Snaps showed the new mom – who gave birth to Santiago on June 19 – smiling from ear to ear as she pushed her bundle of joy around in a stroller while making her way to the salon of her close friend and hairstylist Ken Paves.

Longoria has been very open about her new life as a mom since giving birth close to two months ago, opening up about how her life as changed ever since she and husband Jose “Pepe” Baston welcomed little Santiago into the world earlier this year.

The actress has opened up about being comfortable with her body and working around her son ever since she gave birth. Eva revealed that her first photo shoot since becoming a mom in June was pretty tough for her.

People reports that Eva shared a photo from the shoot on Instagram in July where she admitted that stepping in front of the camera was actually pretty “hard” for her.

“First photo shoot after pregnancy!” Longoria wrote in the caption of the upload alongside a shocked face emoji. “Not gonna lie, this one was hard! Trying to breast feed and work around Santiago’s schedule.”

Longoria also opened up about getting back into shape after the baby during a recent interview on the British morning show Lorraine, where she joked that Santiago was “fully cooked” so it would take her a while to get down to her pre-pregnancy weight.

“I have a long way to go,” Eva said of bouncing back after her baby, per Daily Mail. “[Santiago] was fully cooked, so I just kept getting bigger and bigger.”

Longoria then joked that “it looks like I look great because I was so big” but then admitted that “it’s definitely going to take some effort to get back to the way I was” before she became a mom.

As Inquisitr previously shared, the actress most recently shared an adorable photo of her baby smiling for the camera on social media.