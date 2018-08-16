Lili Reinhart’s Twitter Hacked, Fake Nude Photo Posted Of ‘Riverdale’ Star

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart’s Twitter account was hacked on August 15, with the hacker posting a nude photo of a woman, claiming it was the actress.

People Magazine reported that a hacker took control of the 21-year-old star’s Twitter and Snapchat and shared a nude photo of a woman, claiming it was Reinhart.

The photo was later revealed to be of an adult film star.

“Shouldn’t have talked s**t about us, here’s to Lili fans, found this masterpiece in iCloud,” the hacker tweeted from Reinhart’s account in reference to the image, as reported by People.

The image and the tweets were removed shortly after they were posted.

Two days earlier, on August 13, Reinhart’s boyfriend and Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse’s Twitter was also hacked.

The hacker alleged that Sprouse “participated in sexual acts while working for Disney,” as reported by People. There were no graphic images posted to the former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star’s social media account.

Upon learning of Sprouse’s hack, Reinhart penned the following message to her Twitter account.

“Cole’s Twitter has been hacked BTW. F**k people who do that, seriously.”

There has been no reason stated why both Reinhart and Sprouse’s social media accounts were targeted at this time.

Sprouse, who shares photography images on his Instagram, tweeted months ago his surprising way of preventing a hacker from posting something out of the ordinary on his social media feed.

Sprouse tweeted in April, “The point is to establish a strange enough twitter that if someone hacks your s**t it would just look like business as usual.”

Reinhart’s sister, Tess Reinhart, posted an update to her Instagram Stories saying that the family is aware of the situation and dealing with it.

“A PSA, everyone in my family including Lili knows that her accounts are hacked. Thank you for trying to let us know. She’s getting the situation handled.”

Yahoo Entertainment reported Reinhart’s rep stated that “the photo is absolutely fake.”

The site noted that eagle-eyed fans would recall that the actress has a mole on her stomach, which is not in the photo that was posted.

Reinhart is fiercely protective of her personal life, which is why fans knew immediately something was up when the photo was posted.

The actress and Sprouse have been dating since March of 2017. In July of 2018, Reinhart said of her private life, “I’m not okay talking about my relationship. I’m not going to tell you my love story,” she shared with Harpers Bazaar. “That’s just not appropriate right now.”