21-Year-Old Brielle Biermann Shows Off Her Incredible Body In A Red Bikini

Brielle rocked a skimpy red bikini in a hot new photo.

Brielle Biermann, daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, was showing off her toned body in a red bikini in a new snap she shared via her social media accounts. Daily Mail reports that the reality star uploaded the sultry bikini photo online on August 15 showing her hitting the beach during a past trip to the Bahamas.

Though Brielle’s account is set to private, the site claimed that the 21-year-old treated her more than 1 million Instagram followers and more than 230,000 Twitter followers to the throwback bikini snap this week as she rocked her skimpy red swimwear while splashing around in the sea.

The snap showed Biermann sporting a skimpy red bikini with several gold chains across the chest and on the bottoms.

Brielle’s long blonde hair was down in the photo she shared while she shielded her eyes from the summer sun with big shades.

According to the outlet, Biermann proved that she had the beach on her mind while posting the throwback photo which she uploaded to her official account alongside the tongue in cheek caption, “Beach please.”

The latest bikini picture came shortly after the reality star treated her followers to another stunning bikini photo earlier this summer.

The star gave fans a glimpse at her toned body while soaking up the sun in Key West, Florida, while wearing a black and white striped bikini.

Biermann captioned the snap, which showed her kneeling on a large sunbed in her two-piece, “I know you want this for life.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kim’s daughter was also showing off her bikini body in another photo she shared online which showed her riding around on a jet ski while vacationing in Turks and Caicos with her mom.

Brielle has been open about how she gets her bikini body in the past but revealed that she’s actually not too strict when it comes to her diet.

Biermann opened up about her fitness routine in an interview with People in late 2016 where she admitted that she actually hates salads and eats what she’s craving.

“Every day I have to have a cheeseburger or chicken tenders at some point throughout my day, and if I don’t have a little something sweet… after dinner, I don’t feel like I ate,” she explained, adding that her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann “tries to force me to eat salads but I’m not a fan!”

My angel Kaia pic.twitter.com/gArG3TWXHu — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) June 10, 2018

But while she may not stick to a strict diet, Brielle told the outlet that she eats what she wants in moderation.

“I love to eat, and I eat anything and everything I want, just in moderation,” the reality star explained. “I honestly can’t stick to a diet to save my life.”

Brielle also revealed that she hits the gym to get her toned figure, telling the outlet that she’s “obsessed” with attending spin classes.