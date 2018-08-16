Adam Levine Calls Out Blake Shelton, Says He Smells Of ‘Farm’ & ‘Body Odor’

Adam also said his fellow 'The Voice' coach smells like 'lameness.'

Adam Levine is coming for his fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton. The Maroon 5 singer slammed the country star in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight while shooting a new campaign for Yves Saint Laurent where he joked that he thinks Shelton smells of “farm work,” “body odor,” and “lameness.”

Levine jokingly poked fun at his longtime friend and fellow coach while shooting for Yves Saint Laurent’s fragrance Y when he was asked about the country star’s scent.

“Blake wears his own special scent. It’s called Oklahoma magic,” Adam quipped of Blake in the interview, before then describing exactly what the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer smells like.

“It’s a delicate combination of manner and farm,” he said of his friend’s natural scent, before then giving an idea on what it would smell like if Shelton decided to develop his own fragrance.

“Blake’s fragrance would be called ‘Oklahoma Stank,'” Adam then teased. “The accents would be, like, body odor, farm work, hunting… lameness.”

The twosome have famously traded insults on the NBC show ever since it first began in 2011, and Levine’s latest quip about his friend and co-star comes shortly after Inquisitr confirmed earlier this year that the twosome will both be returning to the show once again when it returns this fall.

Blake and Adam will be making their 15th consecutive appearance as coaches when the series returns to NBC and will be joined by Kelly Clarkson – who last appeared on Season 14 – and Jennifer Hudson, who was last seen on Season 13.

But while there’s certain to be more banter between Levine and Shelton when they reunite on screen, the country star admitted last year that there are actually times when they really do get mad at each other when it comes to their playful quips.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“We are constantly at each other’s throats, and sometimes we really do get mad at each other,” Blake told Tennessean of how his back and forth with the father of two can sometimes turn a little more serious than it looks.

“We’re those two guys you knew in high school where we have this bond that is unexplainable.”

He then added that being so competitive with his fellow musician on The Voice “brings out the best and worst in both of us” before describing his relationship with Adam as being “explosive.”

The country singer then added that after several years together on the show that Levine now knows exactly how to drive him crazy, but then confessed that he can dish out the banter as well as take it.

“I know every trick to get under his skin,” Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend teased.

The Voice Season 15 is expected to premiere on NBC in September.