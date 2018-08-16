‘One Piece’ Chapter 914 Spoilers: Luffy, Zoro Clash With Artificial Devil Fruit Users Batman And Gazelleman

Will Luffy and Zoro succeed to free Tama from her kidnappers?

Popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda recently decided to take a one-week break which delayed the release of One Piece Chapter 914. Fortunately, Oda is now back to action, and the upcoming chapter is expected to be available on Mangastream and other manga websites soon. Though One Piece Chapter 914 is yet to be officially released, the spoilers are already starting to surface on the web.

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 914 will start with Tama, who is currently being treated in the tea shop owned by her friend Tsuru. The medicine Tsuru is using works well for Tama, and it is very noticeable that she is slowly getting better. Kiku, a 3-meter-tall woman serving as Tsuru’s assistant, is also treating Roronoa Zoro’s wound. Zoro was hit by a nail during their brief clash with Emperor Kaido’s headliner Basil Hawkins.

Tsuru offered Tama something to eat, but the little girl refused and said that she doesn’t have any money. Tsuru told Tama that if she will not eat the Shiruko, she will throw it away in the street. Tama immediately grabbed the food and cried because it is very delicious.

One Piece Chapter 914 will feature a flashback of the Wano Kingdom when Kozuki Oden was still alive. It was revealed that 20 years ago, the Kozuki clan was living in the Oden castle and ruling the Wano Kingdom. Oden created a huge plantation which fed the all the citizen of his country with delicious foods. However, everything changed when Emperor Kaido invaded the country and killed Oden.

‘One Piece’ Chapter 914 Leaked, Spoilers Revealed: The spoilers hint that a familiar character is on his way back to "One Piece" episode 914. https://t.co/G4qL6tG9Qm pic.twitter.com/1MiL94TbO0 — Business Times (@enbusinesstimes) August 11, 2018

As of now, the plantation is owned by Orochi. Only the allies of Emperor Kaido benefits from the fresh foods coming from the plantation while Tsuru and the rest of the citizens of Wano are only purchasing the rotten foods from them. In the middle of the conversation, someone fired an arrow at Tsuru. Luckily, Zoro managed to block the arrow using his katana.

One Piece Chapter 914 spoilers revealed that the one who attacked Tsuru was one of the Gifters, characters in One Piece who ate an Artificial Devil Fruit made from Emperor Kaido’s SMILE factory. The attacker ate a bat SMILE that enables him to become Batman. As expected, he obtained the ability to fly and has six times greater hearing than an average human.

While they are being distracted by Batman, another gifter, who ate gazelle SMILE to become Gazelleman, kidnapped Tama. Kiku grabbed her sword and followed the Gazelleman. Luffy and Zoro accompanied Kiku. The Gazelleman is going to the official’s town where Hawkins, Holdem, Speed, and 30 other gifters are waiting.

Somewhere in Wano, Law was seen talking to Bepo, who reported that Luffy and Zoro are heading to the official’s town. Law immediately ordered his crew to stop Luffy and Zoro to avoid any trouble.