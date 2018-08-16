Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Impressive Weight Loss In A Wetsuit

Mariah flaunted her 30-pound weight loss in a skintight wetsuit.

Mariah Carey is showing off her recent weight loss in stunning new vacation photos shared on social media. Hollywood Life reports that the mom of twins was flaunting her very impressive 30-pound weight loss in new photos she shared with her close to 7 million Instagram followers on August 15.

Carey was showing off her toned body in a wetsuit in the new snaps, flaunting her curves after dropping the inspiring amount of weight over the past few months.

One picture the “We Belong Together” singer shared with millions of fans showed her rocking a bedazzled purple bikini underneath her wetsuit which matched the pink accents on her skin-tight black suit.

Carey had her hair in two plaits in the snap while she rocked big sunglasses and diamond butterfly rings on both of her ring fingers.

Mariah revealed in the caption that she was “resting on the boat and counting down the days until #TheButterflyReturns comes back to Vegas!”

She then told fans that she’d be back in Sin City for her Las Vegas residency shows from August 31, before sharing another photo from her recent boat trip, which this time featured her 7-year-old daughter Monroe posing just like her mom.

The sweet mother/daughter snap showed Mariah and Monroe with their knees up while the youngster was staying safe with a red lifejacket on.

Giving fans an even better look at her weight loss in her wetsuit in the full body shot, Carey joked in the caption that she’d asked Monroe – her daughter with former husband Nick Cannon – to pose just like her.

“Pose like Mommy!” Mariah wrote in the caption, adding a smiling emoji with sunglasses, a beach, and a twins emoji to her post.

"Pose like Mommy!" ????⛵???? A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 15, 2018 at 11:44am PDT

Entertainment Tonight reported in June that the superstar had lost the significant amount of weight and claimed that she was “thrilled” with how her body looks now she’s 30 pounds lighter.

“[Mariah] seems to be exuding happiness and she is,” a source revealed to the site, which also claimed that Carey had allegedly undergone weight loss surgery, something that she is yet to officially confirm.

“She truly feels her weight loss surgery paid off because she is at her happiest when she is thin,” a source said of Mariah.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

But while Carey hasn’t confirmed the weight loss surgery reports, she did reveal back in 2016 that she can be pretty strict about what she eats when she’s looking to drop the pounds while revealing that she eats Norwegian salmon and capers every day.

“It’s really hard. My diet … you would hate it,” the pop superstar told E! News two years ago. “All I eat is Norwegian salmon and capers every day. That’s it!”