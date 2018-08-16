Pregnant Hilary Duff Shows Her Bare Baby Bump In A Bikini At The Beach

Hilary revealed her big bare bump in new photos.

Pregnant Hilary Duff bared her baby bump in a bikini during a fun trip to the beach. The former Lizzie McGuire actress put her growing tummy on full display in new photos shared online by Daily Mail. The candid paparazzi shots show the actress and singer enjoying a fun and relaxing day at the beach in Malibu with her boyfriend Matthew Koma.

The new snaps showed the star rocking a fun green two-piece bikini as she and Matthew enjoyed a day on the sand, while Hilary was proudly rocking a green bikini top with white, yellow, and green floral bikini bottoms. Hilary also had a pink sarong wrapped around her hips as she paddled in the water.

Duff, who’s expecting a baby girl later this year, kept her eyes shielded from the sun during her beach trip in round sunglasses while putting half of her hair up in a top knot as she smiled from ear to ear.

In one sweet photo, Hilary could be seen placing her hand on her growing bump while standing on the sand before then covering up her bare tummy in a long rose pink coverup as she walked hand in hand on the sand with Matthew, who was sporting a white tank top and blue shorts during their romantic stroll.

The latest bikini snaps to surface online showing off Duff’s bare baby bump came shortly after Inquisitr shared that the star – who’s already mom to 6-year-old Luca – gave fans a look at her growing bump in a black bikini just last month.

Hilary stunned in the photo she shared with her followers on Instagram as she posed on a sun lounger alongside her son.

???? Max relax ???? A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 4, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

Wearing a black bikini as she enjoyed some mother/son time in the sun, the star captioned the photo by writing “Max relax.”

Speaking during an appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest back in June, Hilary admitted that she really wanted her next baby to be a girl to give her son Luca a little sister.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” she told the American Idol host on his popular radio show. “I have a boy already — which would have been great, and I’m obsessed with [my son] Luca — but I just wanted one of each.”

“Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green,” Duff, who’s currently starring on the TV Land series Younger, then continued of being a mom to a little boy with her former husband Mike Comrie. “I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I’m so excited. It’s really fun.”