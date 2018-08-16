MMA Rumors: Three UFC Fighters Give Similar Prediction For Conor McGregor Versus Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight

Almost two years since beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor will once again fight for the UFC lightweight championship. After avoiding jail time for his infamous Brooklyn bus attack, the UFC confirmed that “The Notorious” will be fighting reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on October 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since the much-awaited fight was announced, mixed martial arts fans and analysts have started making their own predictions on who will take home the UFC lightweight belt after UFC 229. Three prominent UFC fighters recently gave their predictions for the upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum believes Nurmagomedov will succeed to defend his title against McGregor. Werdum went as far as saying that “The Eagle” will kill McGregor in the Octagon.

“I think Khabib [will beat McGregor],” Werdum said. “Khabib will kill Conor McGregor, for sure. I saw Khabib. He trains a lot and he’s a very tough guy.”

Meanwhile, despite suffering a massive defeat in the hands of Conor McGregor at UFC 178, UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier gave a similar prediction as Werdum. However, Poirier is unsure whether Nurmagedov can win via knockout, submission, or decision.

“I’m kinda leaning toward Khabib,” Poirier said Monday on The MMA Hour, (h/t MMA Fighting). “I just don’t know if he’s going to stop Conor or whatnot, but I’m thinking he’s going to get the victory.”

Though he is betting on the undefeated Russian fighter, Poirier believes Conor McGregor has a huge chance of reclaiming the UFC lightweight belt. Poirier explained that McGregor’s success will mainly depend on takedown defense and stamina.

Morning Report: Paulie Malignaggi: ‘No balls’ Conor McGregor will look for a way out of Khabib Nurmagomedov fight https://t.co/xEcBwl3leL pic.twitter.com/6w2y526Kdu — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 15, 2018

Per Business Insider, former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre is also rooting for Khabib Nurmagomedov in his highly anticipated fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 229. St-Pierre believes Nurmagomedov’s ground fight will be key to beating a fighter with an incredible striking force like McGregor.

“If I had to put my house on it, I would have to say Khabib. [He has] never lost. Conor has lost before and lost on the ground. That’s where Khabib is the most competent.”

Of all the three fighters, Georges St-Pierre is the most interested in the result of the upcoming fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Recently, St-Pierre expressed his desire to come out of retirement and fight for the UFC lightweight belt. However, as of now, the UFC doesn’t seem to be interested in letting St-Pierre fight either McGregor or Nurmagomedov.