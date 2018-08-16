‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Spoilers: Is Broly Stronger Than Beerus, Son Goku, And Vegeta?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly, as the title suggests, will be featuring the return of one of the strongest antagonists in the world of Dragon Ball. The storyline of the upcoming movie will be the continuation of Dragon Ball Super after the Universal Survival Arc where Son Goku and the entire Universe 7 were declared as the winners and granted the Super Dragon Balls.

Though the Earth is already peaceful after the Tournament of Power, Son Goku still continues to train, believing there are still lots of powerful fighters in other universes that they haven’t encounter. It didn’t take long before Son Goku meets another powerful enemy as a legendary Super Saiyan named Broly appeared before them. Son Goku and Vegeta are shocked to know that there are other Saiyans who survive after the destruction of Planet Vegeta.

Unlike in his previous appearances where he was beaten by ordinary Super Saiyans, Akira Toriyama will be featuring a much stronger Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. In the trailer for the upcoming movie, Broly was shown overpowering Son Goku and Vegeta at his base form. He also managed to beat Frieza in his Golden form. The Universe 7 Saiyans are left with no choice but to transform into their Blue form. However, it seems like it was not enough to completely defeat the legendary Saiyan.

In a Twitter post by Todd Blankenship, a reliable source of Dragon Ball information, The Saikyo Jump editorial office reportedly warned their readers that the enemy Son Goku and his friend will be going to face in Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the strongest and added that those people who strongly believe Son Goku can easily win may lose confidence. After that, they asked a question that left fans wondering if Broly is stronger than Universe 7’s God of Destruction Beerus.

As of now, it is still early to say if Broly is one of the mortals who is stronger than a God of Destruction. However, with the way he fights Son Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue form and Frieza in his Golden form, it is easy to speculate that Broly has also attained a power comparable to the gods. Michael Hein of Comicbook speculated that Broly could be the Super Saiyan God Beerus’ dreamed about in the start of Dragon Ball Super. Though nothing is confirmed, the upcoming movie will surely answer lots of questions and mysteries in the world of Dragon Ball.