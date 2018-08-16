Kris Jenner Reacts To Kanye West’s Lyrics About ‘Smashing’ All 5 Of Her Daughters

Kris Jenner has nothing but love for her son-in-law, Kanye West, after he rapped about wanting to “smash” all of his wife Kim Kardashian’s sisters.

According to an August 15 report by TMZ, Kris Jenner was cornered and asked about the lyrics to “XTCY,” in which Kanye West says “You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/You got a sister-in-law you’d smash? I got four of ’em/

Damn, those is your sisters/You did somethin’ unholy to them pictures/Damn, you need to be locked up/Nah, we need a bigger hot tub.”

However, Kris wasn’t talking when hounded by a cameraman in L.A. on Wednesday. She simply revealed that she “loves Kanye,” and even shouted out a hello to TMZ founder Harvey Levin. Meanwhile, she avoided the question about Kanye saying he would sleep with her other daughters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian was allegedly “livid” when she heard her husband’s lyrics about sleeping with her sisters. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was said to be very upset about the words of the rapper’s new song, as well as the fact that she didn’t run it by her or any of her sisters before dropping the track.

Sources tell Radar Online, that Kim wasn’t the only member of the family upset by the words to the song, and that the entire family was taken aback by the lyrics, and a bit “grossed out” by Kanye West sexualizing his sisters-in-law.

“Kim was livid. He did not run the lyrics by any of them before he dropped the song. It really grossed them all out. The whole family was shocked that he would sexualize them like that,” an insider dished to the outlet. However, West reportedly told the family that his words to meant to be “all in good fun.”

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye’s alleged tiff over his song lyrics comes at a time when Kris Jenner said the couple were solid after experiencing some “hiccups” in their relationship.

Kris previously told Us Weekly Magazine that Kim Kardahian and Kanye West were doing great and are “so connected” to one another and committed to the family that the have made together. Jenner says she believes Kim and Kanye’s disagreements and bumps in the road likely bring them “closer together,” because they “love each other very much.”

Fans can see more of the family family when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!