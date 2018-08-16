Robot Snags Lead Role In Tony Kaye’s Next Movie ‘2nd Born’

The director plans to train the robot to act in the movie, capitalizing on its AI capabilities.

Director Tony Kaye wants to go where no other director has gone before. He plans to cast a robot for the leading role in his next movie, 2nd Born, detailed CNET. The details are still fuzzy, but it looks like Kaye and producer Sam Khoze decided that it would be better to have a real robot on set, rather than having a robot character animated in the film.

Kaye is reportedly going to “train” the robot to act in different methods, and hopes that it will be recognized by the Screen Actors Guild.

The movie is going to be a sequel to 1st Born. The original film was about an Iranian and American interracial couple that forces their families to come together for the sake of the baby. It was directed by Ali Atshani, and starred Val Kilmer, Tom Berenger, and Denise Richards. It had a political aspect, as the woman’s father, Hamid, is an anti-American Iran politician. The man’s father, on the other hand, is an American politician who’s tough on Iran, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

There have been lead robots in movies before, but it’s quite unlike Kaye’s efforts, which is to utilize a robot with AI capabilities. Cult classics like Star Wars, Short Circuit, and Wall-E all featured smart robots that were integral to the plot.

Tony Kaye is undertaking a new — and maybe controversial — step in filmmaking by employing an Artificial Intelligent (A.I.) actor as the lead in his next film, #2ndBorn https://t.co/x4nqi51Vc4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2018

Kaye has made a name for himself as a commercial director, along with making some good films. Not only that, he’s a painter and showed his work at Able Fine Art on the lower east side of Manhattan. The show was titled “The Walls of the Mountain,” and featured paintings with tons of color, writing along with cardboard pieces with words scribbled on them, according to The Drum.

And although he’s been very outspoken and controversial in the past, his new ideologies are quite different.

“I don’t want any more confrontations. I’m not looking for any more fights. I’m not looking to win. I’m just looking to be a part of the process and to work…. I want to live. I want to stay alive, and I want to work. And although I’m currently finishing a movie right now, and have several others in the pipeline, I am the kind of person, I don’t like to kick back.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the filming process unfolds for 2nd Born. It’s unclear right now what the casting could look like, and the movie has yet to be written.