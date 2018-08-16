NBA Rumors: LeBron James Is The Best NBA Player ‘By A Bit Of A Big Margin,’ Says Rockets GM Daryl Morey

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden may have beaten LeBron James for the 2017-18 NBA Most Valuable Player award, but General Manager Daryl Morey is very clear who should be considered as the best player in the NBA history. In an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t ESPN), Morey said that even the numbers are pointing out the James is the greatest player of all-times “by a bit of a big margin.”

“You look at his ability to generate wins and championship probability over time, and you basically break that down. You don’t need all the numbers. You can watch as well and see that. But if you basically isolate that and also look at the career he’s had, frankly, I think at this point it’s become a bit of a big margin, actually, where he’s come out ahead. I know that’s a little controversial.”

Many NBA fans will surely disagree with the statement of Daryl Morey, but no one can deny the fact that LeBron James should be considered as one of the best players in the league. James has ruled the Eastern Conference for the last eight years where he won two NBA championship titles with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers. James has reached numerous milestones in his 15 years in the NBA, and at 33, he doesn’t show any sign of slowing down.

Kyle Kuzma: People are 'underestimating' Lakers – even with LeBron https://t.co/MHsnTCltff via @usatoday — Paul Snurpus (@jackiefan2012) August 15, 2018

Now that he is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James will be competing against Morey’s Rockets for the Western Conference title next season. With James as the Lakers’ lone superstar, Morey strongly believes that the Rockets are ahead of them. However, Morey believes that the Rockets and other West powerhouse teams shouldn’t be overconfident and count James and the Lakers out.

The Rockets were one of the NBA teams who tried to pursue James in the recent free agency. Most people believed that the acquisition of James would increase the Rockets’ chance of beating the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, in a best-of-seven series. Unfortunately, the Rockets failed to add James to their team.

They also lost two players, Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, who played a major role in their success last season. As of now, the Rockets are hoping that they made the right decision to sign Carmelo Anthony in free agency. Anthony may not be as good as James, but he will undeniably be a reliable third scoring option for the Rockets behind Chris Paul and James Harden.