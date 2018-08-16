Here’s The Likely Reason Why So Many Of Stephen King’s Stories Originate In Castle Rock

In the latest episode of Hulu's 'Castle Rock,' the scientist, Odin Branch, refers to a phenomenon called 'Schisma'

For those who are regular readers of Stephen King’s horror novels, one town keeps popping up: Castle Rock. In fact, this town is so prevalent within the Stephen King universe that Hulu now has a series called Castle Rock. And the latest episode may have just revealed why this town appears so often.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about the latest episode of Hulu’s Castle Rock, which aired on August 15. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Castle Rock is a fictional town in Maine which horror writer Stephen King uses in many of his stories. Now, with Hulu’s TV series of the same name, there might be a legitimate reason as to why this town keeps appearing, according to The Wrap.

According to the episode (titled “Filter”), a concept called “Music of the Spheres” is revealed. This concept was used by the ancients to describe the “sound of the universe.” However, the scientist, Odin Branch (C.J. Jones), uses the technical term of “Schisma” to explain the phenomena to Henry Deaver (Andre Holland).

According to Odin, Schisma is “quantum interrelated totalities operating in parallel — other heres, other nows.”

“All possible pasts, all possible presents,” he explains further. “The Schisma is the sound of the universe trying to reconcile that.”

So, basically, Schisma is related to what is also known as parallel universes, which is the concept that multiple realities exist at the same time, just on different planes of reality.

Hulu

Therefore, it is the presence of Schisma that could help to explain why so many of Stephen King’s books occur in this town. As The Wrap points out, it goes a long way in explaining why so many bad things happen in this location, yet people still stay. The reason being is that they don’t know of all the events, just the ones occurring in their reality.

And this isn’t the first time it has been touched on about Castle Rock being a portal of sorts. According to The Wrap, the 1984 short story by Stephen King, Mrs. Todd’s Shortcut, tells the “story of a woman who discovers that she can drive from Castle Rock to Bangor, Maine, with her car odometer measuring less distance than how far apart the two towns actually are.” This story indicated that the shortcut was a “portal into another world.”

As stated in a previous Inquisitr article, Castle Rock has been renewed for a second season by Hulu. The network has confirmed that each season will be considered an anthology. This means that each season will be independent of each other and tell their own self-contained stories within the same universe. As The Wrap points out, this also frees up the series to “keep telling scary stories in the town without them necessarily all having to take place in the same physical location, or with the same set of people experiencing them.” It also allows for the occurrence of the newly revealed Schisma.

Season 1 of Castle Rock is currently airing on Hulu.