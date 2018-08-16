Selena Gomez Shares Rare Bikini Snapshots With Fans On Instagram

It’s not every day that Selena Gomez posts photos for her Instagram followers but when she does — they’re certainly memorable.

Currently, Gomez is the most followed celebrity on Instagram but she doesn’t post on her account nearly everyday like other highly followed celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. But today, Gomez gave fans a rare treat by sharing a glimpse into her life with a few photos.

The first photo in the series shows Gomez leaning against her head as she looks into the camera. The singer is sporting a pair of gold hoop earrings as well as a green and blue bikini top, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. Another photo in the series shows Gomez laying her head on one of her pals as they ride in the back of a boat. Both women wear big smiles on their faces and seem to be having a blast.

In a third photo, Selena is all smiles as she seems to be reaching for the camera while her amazing bikini body is on full display. In this particular image, the songstress wears her long, dark locks down as her hair blows in the wind. One other photo posted to the singer’s Instagram story also shows off her svelte bikini body.

Gomez does not reveal where she is at in the series of images but there is one snapshot in the series of her and three other pals riding in a car and it appears as though they just went on a road trip together.

Fans of Gomez were excited to see that Selena looks so happy in her recent images. Thus far, the series of snapshots has already earned the 26-year-old a ton of attention with over 1.9 million likes and 36,000 comments in just an hour of being posted.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 15, 2018 at 5:19pm PDT

“You are the cutest human being.”

“You look so beautiful!!! Are you even real??? That gorgeous skin and that pretty smile. It makes me happy when I see you happy. Please keep on smiling always. Oh my God, you are one lovely woman. I love you so much!! God bless you, my darling Selena,” another fan chimed in.

“Looking gorgeous and healthy keep it up girl,” one more wrote.

And many are happy to see that Gomez is happy right now, especially after a new report that she’s struggling with her love life. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, a source close to Gomez said that she is currently in a bit of a dating slump, and that she has nearly given up on dating.

“Selena feels like right now dating is not in the cards. She thinks that it is hard to find someone because of her celebrity and its hard to meet people organically. Plus she always thinks how it will be perceived to be with someone in the outside world. She hates being defined by the people she doesn’t know on who she dates or doesn’t date,” the source revealed.

Gomez’s on-again off-again boyfriend recently got engaged to model Hailey Baldwin.