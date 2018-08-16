‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 16: Nick Tries To Buy Off Summer!

A big payday might not be enough for Summer to keep her mouth shut.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 16, bring desperation to several families in Genoa City.

Lily (Christel Khalil) works to make things right, according to She Knows Soaps. Despite the fact that it is so complicated, she tries to get everything in order with her professional and personal life in case she ends up going to prison for running the red light that led to the accident that caused Hilary and her baby’s deaths.

Although she’s still frustrated that Cane (Daniel Goddard) wanted her to run, she ends up leaning on him and crying on his shoulder as she considers the full impact of what going to prison would actually mean. She might not be a day-to-day mother anymore. Plus, she truly misses her brother, Devon (Bryton James), and their relationship. Unfortunately for her, he’s not ready to forgive and move on. Unless something drastic happens, Lily will face her day in court with her brother asking for her to receive the maximum sentence, and her heart is breaking over that fact.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) works hard to convince Summer (Hunter King) to keep what she knows a secret. Why would she want to blow up so many people’s lives? They have a heart to heart, and Phyllis begs Summer to reset their entire relationship, but something keeps Summer from agreeing. Phyllis somehow realizes that Summer actually wants Billy (Jason Thompson) for herself even though the very idea is abhorrent to nearly everybody else.

When you get caught in a lie. ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/6wE5u1xw7Z — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 15, 2018

Eventually, Phyllis realizes she absolutely must call for help, so she hunts down Nick (Joshua Morrow) to give him the bad news that their secret is out, and their daughter wants to use it for nefarious reasons. Neither parent can stand the thought of their daughter wanting Phyllis’ boyfriend, Billy. Nick especially feels unhappy given their recent bad blood.

Nick calls the shots because he thinks that somehow Summer will listen to him over her mother. He tries to reason with his daughter, but Summer isn’t at a very reasonable point in her life right now. She seems hellbent on blowing up her life along with the lives of her parents and their significant others. It’s possible, though, that Summer hasn’t fully considered the impact on her sister, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind).

Ultimately, Nick thinks he can buy Summer off with money, but somehow it doesn’t seem like money is her only motivation at this point.

Tune in tomorrow to CBS or POP to find out what happens next.