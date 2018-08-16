Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Red Dress As She Shows Off PDA With Tristan Thompson In Mexico

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted out showing off some PDA in Mexico this week.

According to an August 15 report by The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was seen having a good time while on vacation in Mexico with Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a long bright red dress complete with a matching cover up during a boat outing with her beau.

Kardashian also wore dark sunglasses, a brown fedora, and black slides as she carried a purse over her shoulder. Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson wore black athletic shorts, a black tank top, and slides, along with a baseball cap and a bag that he wore across his chest to carry his vacation essentials, such as his sunglasses.

Khloe and Tristan were photographed holding hands as they got off of a boat they had been spending time on throughout the day. The couple have been spending some time away from L.A. in Mexico, where they are staying at family friend Joe Francis’ home. The pair were also joined by Kendall Jenner and her new boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons, on the getaway.

This marks the first romantic vacation for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson since his cheating scandal back in April. As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on his girlfriend when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online only days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has changed since the cheating scandal and welcoming baby True. The reality star is reportedly no longer pushing the NBA player to get engaged, and is instead completely focused on her life as a new mom.

“True has given her so much satisfaction. [Khloe] loves finally being a mom after her tough journey. [She] would not say no to a proposal, but it’s not something she’s pushing for anymore. She decided to stop putting pressure on things and just let it happen naturally. Now that she has True in her life, and Tristan has stepped up as an amazing father, Khloe feels like everything is going to be OK no matter what happens between them,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

The source goes on to state that Khloe Kardashian’s thoughts about marrying Tristan Thompson changed when he was caught cheating on her. She’s reportedly “more guarded” now and wants to make sure that her baby daddy has really changed before she agrees to commit to him in the way.