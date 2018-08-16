Cardi B Is Opening The MTV VMAs Just 2 Months After Giving Birth

Singer Cardi B announced on her Instagram Wednesday that she will be the opening act for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The award show takes place next Monday, less than two months after she gave birth to her daughter Kulture, according to People.

The VMAs announced that she would be the opening act on their Twitter and Cardi screenshot their tweet to put on her Instagram.

“WANNA PARTY WITH CARDI? @ iamcardib will open the # VMAs. You don’t wanna miss this. August 20th at 9p on @ MTV,” the tweet stated. Cardi captioned her screenshot saying, “See you there!”

It is a surprising announcement considering weeks ago she revealed that she would not be joining Bruno Mars on the fall leg of his 24K Magic Tour because she wanted to spend more time with her newborn daughter.

According to People, she wrote on social media, “As of today, I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” the “Bodak Yellow” singer continued, “I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.”

She ended the announcement by saying, “Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road. I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby! Thank you, Bruno, for being so supportive and understanding.”

The “I Like It” singer has been replaced by Ciara, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai, and Boyz II Men on the tour.

While she won’t be on tour, fans are very excited for her to open the VMAs. Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Shawn Mendes, Logic, Post Malone, Jennifer Lopez, and Panic! at the Disco will also be performing at the award show, according to Us Weekly. Nicki Minaj will be performing from a “special remote” location in New York during the show. Lopez will also receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Lopez will also be performing at the award show.

Not only is she opening the show, but Cardi B is the most nominated artist this year, leading with 12 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Best New Artist.

The MTV Video Music Awards air August 20 at 9 p.m.