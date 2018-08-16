Britney Spears Dances With Boyfriend Sam Asghari Before Concert, Posts Video To Instagram

Britney Spears looked absolutely overjoyed dancing with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, before her Pieces of Me concert in Belgium. Spears posted a romantic video of them dancing to “Despacito” on her Instagram. At one point during the clip, Aghari pulls her in for a kiss, much to the delight of the “Baby One More Time” singer.

“@samasghari came to visit me in Belgium, so we danced before my show! What a perfect night,” she wrote in the caption.

Spears and Asghari have been dating since 2016, E! Online reports. According to E!, they met at the taping of her “Slumber Party” music video. In an interview with Men’s Health, Asghari said that he tried to be “funny” to charm her but the joke didn’t really land.

“She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry. What’s your name again?'” he said.

But it turned out well for him in the end since Spears seems to be smitten with him. He revealed that they started going out after shooting wrapped on the video. But everything was hush-hush for a while.

“After the video came out, nobody knew we were dating,” Asghari recalled. “I don’t think [she or I] had the intention to just be friends.”

Spears told a slightly different story during a radio interview, People Magazine reports. She said that she called Asghari five months after they met when she found his phone number in her bag. He had given it to her during the video shoot.

“I was like, ‘He was a really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” Spears said. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

Asghari has been seen on Spears’ Instagram account before. They’ve posted some adorable videos together. In a particularly impressive one posted to her Instagram three months ago, Spears and Asghari show real teamwork and athleticism as they do a series of challenging exercises together.

“Stronger together,” Spears wrote in the caption of the video.

Stronger together @samasghari ????‍♀️????????‍♀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 3, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

Asghari told Men’s Health that working out as a couple is one of the activities that they enjoy doing together.

“Working out together is always nice and we try to do it a couple times,” he continued. “It’s super healthy, mentally and physically. It takes your mind off of everything else.”

2018 shenanigans with @samasghari ????‍♀️????????‍♀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:53am PST

During the interview, Asghari promised that he would always support Britney and it looks like he delivered on that promise when he showed up to support her in Belgium.

“I grew up with three sisters, and my personality is just to be a supportive person for my family and she’s family. I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me.”

Asghari is a personal trainer turned model, according to an article in Women’s Health. Before his appearance in the “Slumber Party” video, he was in the video for Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home.”