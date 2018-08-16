Kellyanne Conway Tried To Anonymously Tell Reporter That Her Husband’s Anti-Trump Tweets Violated Marital Vows

Kellyanne Conway recently talked about the dynamics of her marriage, and shared some 'strong words' about her husband George's anti-Trump tweets with a reporter.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway recently talked about the dynamics of her marriage, and shared some “strong words” about her husband’s anti-Trump tweets with a reporter, according to the Business Insider.

The Washington Post recently published an extensive report on the relationship between Kellyanne and her husband, George Conway, in the context of Donald Trump’s presidency. As WaPo noted, Kellyanne went from calling Trump “unpresidential and vulgar,” while campaigning for Ted Cruz, to being bound to Trump.

However, for over a year, George Conway has been critical of Trump. Kellyanne’s husband has not shied away from expressing dissatisfaction with Donald Trump, and his policies, via Twitter.

Alliance shifts may be commonplace in Washington, but Kellyanne’s loyalty to Trump seems to be so firm, that she chooses the President over her husband. During a conversation with WaPo, Kellyanne described her husband’s Twitter behavior as a “violation of basic decency, if not marital vows.”

A few days later, when the Washington Post brought up the topic again, Kellyanne insisted to have the quote about her husband attributed to “a person familiar with their relationship.”

“I told you everything about his tweets was off the record,” the White House counselor told WaPo‘s reporter, who refused to attribute Conway’s quote to “a person familiar with their relationship,” transcribing and publishing the entire conversation.

“Fine. I’ve never actually said what I think about it and I won’t say what I think about it, which tells you what I think about it,” Kellyanne Conway concluded, refusing to discuss the topic further. Before doing that, however, she said that “people do see it that way,” implying that some people consider her husband’s anti-Trump tweets to be a “violation of basic decency, if not marital vows.”

She works for Trump. He can’t stand him. This is life with Kellyanne and George Conway. https://t.co/lWomoglbM4 — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 15, 2018

George Conway told the Post that “If there’s an issue, it’s because she’s in that job, for that man,” adding that he doesn’t agree with his wife’s assessment, that his criticism of Donald Trump is a betrayal of marital vows. Kellyanne, George said, has a problem with the President, if there is indeed a problem, and not with him.

“If my wife were the counselor to the CEO of Pepsi and I had a problem with her boss, I would simply drink my Coke and keep my mouth shut,” George added, concluding that, if Trump was “simply mediocre or even bad” he would probably have nothing to say.

According to The Hill, George Conway is part of a semi-secret group of conservatives critical of Donald Trump. This is the same group of “never Trump” Republicans who the New York Times had described as a group aligning with Democrats, in an effort to counter and resist the President.

This GOP-DNC Washington alliance is, according to the New York Times, trying to create a middle ground of sorts, between the pro-Trump wing of the Republican voter base and a leftist, anti-Trump, liberal wing of the DNC voter base.