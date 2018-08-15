Lani Blair Flashes Washboard Abs As Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Weight Loss

Khloe has lost 33 pounds since giving birth in April 2018.

Model Lani Blair showed off her washboard abs and enviably tiny waist on Instagram while Khloe Kardashian, the girlfriend of Lani’s former lover, Tristan Thompson, celebrated her birthday in Mexico.

In the Instagram photos, Blair dons a gray crop top that accentuates her chiseled abs and sizzling physique. Lani tops off her look with a fiery red wig and body-hugging gray workout pants.

Meanwhile, Blair’s former lover, NBA star Tristan Thompson, partied in Punta Mita, Mexico, with his baby-mama Khloe Kardashian, who flaunted her impressive post-baby weight loss.

In one Instagram photo, Khloe excitedly cuts into her birthday cake while donning a black exercise bra and flowing black skirt. The outfit spotlighted the new mom’s recent weight loss and flat tummy.

‘Working Out Is My Therapy’

Kardashian has lost 33 pounds since giving birth to daughter True Thompson in April 2018.

Khloe’s weight loss secrets were twice-daily workouts and a low-carb diet, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Kardashian said she exercises every day not only to lose weight, but to feel better emotionally.

“Working out is like my sanctuary and it’s my form of therapy,” she told Marie Claire. “It’s not even about a weight number. I don’t care about that. It’s really centered me.”

Lani Blair shot to fame in April 2018, when she was photographed at a New York City hotel with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, as the Inquisitr reported.

Witnesses say they saw the couple return to Tristan’s hotel at around 5 a.m. the following morning. Lani and Tristan were also spotted canoodling together over the next few days in New York.

At the time, Khloe was pregnant. While internet trolls have attacked Blair as a homewrecker, Thompson has reportedly cheated on Khloe with several different women.

Despite intense curiosity about her, Lani has kept a low profile.

The brunette beauty has not sold her story to tabloids, many of which would probably pay top dollar for exclusive details about her affair with Tristan, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Blair, a 29-year-old Dominican bombshell from the Bronx, has become an Instagram sensation thanks to her smoking-hot bikini body and sultry good looks.

Khloe gave birth several weeks after Tristan’s affair with Blair was outed by the paparazzi.

Lani and Tristan are no longer in touch as Thompson attempts to work out his relationship with Khloe. Thompson will soon move back to Cleveland once the NBA season starts, and it’s likely Khloe will go with him.

Khloe has not publicly addressed Tristan’s numerous alleged affairs. Lani has also been discreet about their romance.