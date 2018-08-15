Khloe Kardashian Goes Makeup Free In New ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Preview

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner will be facing off yet again during this week’s all new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to an August 15 report by The Daily Mail, in a newly released sneak peek for Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian gets annoyed with her mother, Kris Jenner, who tells her that she needs to quit working out so much during her pregnancy.

In the teaser, Khloe Kardashian is working out wearing no makeup when she is interrupted by her mother. Kris does everything in her power to get Khloe to stop working out and distract her from continuing her exercise routine.

Kris later tells the camera that she believes Khloe is overdoing it with all of the physical activity. “I want to be healthy,” Kardashian tells the momager. Khloe then tells the cameras that Kris is driving her crazy with all of her opinions about her pregnancy, adding that her mother just wants her to lay around and eat all day.

Khloe Kardashian calls her mother a “psychopath” before revealing that her doctor says it is fine for her to workout, which is something she has been passionate about for years now.

Good American Icon Outfit out NOW!!! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 3, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe has continued her workouts since welcoming her daughter, True, back in April. Since that time Kardashian has revealed that she’s already lost over 30 pounds.

Khloe Kardashian says that she lost the weight by not putting too much pressure on herself to get skinny super fast. She also credited her workouts during pregnancy as well as breast feeding as reasons for her quick bounce back.

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week. Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly.”

In addition, Khloe says that she always used her workouts as a time to de-stress and “maintain” her sanity, which she finds even more important now that she is a mother. “Now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that’s my time, my space, something I’m doing for myself,” Kardashian previously stated.