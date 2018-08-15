‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Cleared In Child Abuse Investigation

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has reportedly been cleared of any wrongdoing in the recent child abuse investigation against her.

According to an August 15 report by TMZ, the child abuse claims against Jenelle Evans came from her former fiance, Nathan Griffith, whom she shares one son, Kaiser, with.

Nathan is said to be the one who triggered the investigation into Jenelle’s parenting when he claimed that Kaiser would come to his home for visitation with bruises, which allegedly came from the Teen Mom 2 star and her husband, David Eason.

Social workers reportedly visited Jenelle Evans’ North Carolina house back in July and have come to the conclusion that there is no abuse happening at home. There is no word on the nature of the bruises or how the little boy got them since child abuse was ruled out by the Department of Social Services.

Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, was also cleared of child abuse allegations following the home visit. The Teen Mom 2 star also had to deal with custody drama during the abuse claims when Nathan Griffith refused to return Kaiser back over to Jenelle and David and filed for custody. However, authorities later ordered him to return the little boy to Evans.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans had been holding up contract negations to appear on Season 9 of Teen Mom 2. The reality star, and mother of three, reportedly had a lot of demands for MTV following the previous season, in which her husband, David, was fired from the show after posting homophobic tweets online.

However, Jenelle has finally signed on to return to the show, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. Evans is expected to begin filming this week as soon as the production can iron out a filming schedule with her, which will also work for David, who previously couldn’t be present during any time that cameras were rolling on his wife.

Sources tell the outlet that Jenelle Evans and her mother, Barbara Evans, will be filming and catching fans up on everything that has been happening in their lives since the prior season’s end. In addition, MTV has allegedly reached out to the father of Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace, Andrew Lewis, to see if he would be interested in participating in the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

The new season will also attempt to show a better side of Jenelle, and include her working with charity.

“They have plans to show Jenelle working with various charities. [Jenelle] feels that her poor image has cost her several appearance opportunities, and that it’s not fair that other Teen Mom stars are allowed to do ventures with other networks and Jenelle is not,” an insider dished.