Brian Kilmeade Says Omarosa ‘Outsmarted’ Trump

Though Fox News has been seen as an ally of the Trump Administration, a Fox and Friends host has now called President Trump out for his actions regarding Omarosa. According to The Hill, when the television show addressed the recent allegations by reality television star and former White House employee Omarosa, host Brian Kilmeade said that Trump has been outsmarted.

“She has come out with a series of tapes, and in many ways, seems to have outsmarted the president who has taken the bait and gone out and tweeted directly after her,” said Kilmeade, referring to several tapes Omarosa recorded of various conversations in the White House, including one of Trump allegedly saying the “N-word.”

The White House has slammed Omarosa, saying she’s trying to drum up publicity for her recent book “Unhinged.” Trump took to Twitter and called his former employee out, saying: “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Kilmeade also brought up the incident earlier this year with Michael Wolff, another former White House employee who wrote a tell-all book of the Trump Administration. At the time, Trump and other White House officials denigrated Wolff, but Kilmeade said it only gave Wolff more attention and helped him to sell more books.

“After the president came out and gave Michael Wolff millions of dollars by going after his book, he seems to be doing the same thing with Omarosa’s book,” he said.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the White House is suing Omarosa, claiming that her release of the books and her alleged tapes violates a non-disclosure agreement that she allegedly signed.

In a press briefing earlier this week, press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked whether or not Trump has said the “N-Word.” Sanders replied that she could not confirm or deny if the president has used the word, and said she’d never heard him use it. She also added that his use of the word “dog” in his tweet about Omarosa was in no way racially charged.

“The President’s an equal opportunity person that calls things like he sees it. He fights fire with fire,” she said, according to CNN. When reports pressed Sanders further, she referred them to a tweet from Trump on Monday which stated:

“I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up.”