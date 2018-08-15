Ramen Noodle Heist In Georgia Worth Nearly $100,000

Thieves took off with nearly $100,000 worth of ramen noodles in a recent heist in Georgia.

According to a Huffington Post report, police in Fayette County, Georgia, are looking for the people who stole a 53-foot trailer filled with the tasty staple of college students around the United States. Because of the affordable nature of the noodle-filled soup, it takes a lot to equal nearly $100k, which makes this theft even more ridiculous.

The stolen trailer was parked at a Chevron store along Interstate Highway 85 north, and authorities believe the ramen noodle heist occurred sometime between July 25 and August 1, which was just a few weeks ago. It seems that there’s no way thieves could’ve consumed the entire amount of soup that they stole along with the trailer.

The most recognizable brands of ramen are Maruchan and Top Ramen, but reports don’t specify which brand the bandits got away with. Typically the soup from those two brands sells for anywhere from 10 cents to 25 cents a package depending on the region and location of purchase. It comes in a square of compressed noodles wrapped in plastic with a flavor packet included. With an estimated $98,000 worth, it’s safe to say the number of instant noodles they took may have been enough to feed an army or perhaps an entire college full of hungry students.

GOT RAMEN? Thieves steal $98,000-worth of Ramen Noodles https://t.co/kwtUjoKySR — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) August 15, 2018

However, according to an AZ Central report, many instant noodle companies are turning up the heat in the race to become America’s Best Instant Noodle and win the hearts and stomachs of people everywhere who find themselves searching for a quick, affordable, convenient meal using little more than a microwave or electric kettle to prepare it.

Some of the more enticing brands of the instant noodles ring up at much higher prices than the multiple packets for a dollar that Maruchan and Top Ramen brands typically sell for. It’s possible that thieves may have stolen one of the fancier and less well-known brands of ramen in this Georgia robbery, but even if that turns out to be the truth, they got away with a ridiculous amount of soup.

Unfortunately for those who rely heavily on ramen noodles and other instant noodles in their diets, they may not be great for health, according to a Cooking Light report. The reason is the packet of flavoring that comes with the soup. The powdered flavor is high in sodium and also contains tertiary butylhydroquinone, or TBHQ, which can cause vision disturbances. The robbers in Georgia could find themselves with health issues if they overeat the stolen soup.