Intermittent Fasting’s Health Benefits Extend Far Beyond Weight Loss

Intermittent fasting has become a popular health trend due to its effectiveness at accelerating weight loss. But research shows that intermittent fasting also has numerous anti-aging health benefits because it boosts human growth hormone, curbs disease, and protects brain health.
Celebrity proponents of intermittent fasting (IF) include actor Hugh Jackman, Oscar winner Halle Berry, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, and weight loss guru Jillian Michaels, as the Inquisitr previously reported.
Digestion causes inflammation, which in turn fuels weight gain, aging, and numerous diseases, including diabetes and cancer, according to the medical journal Critical Care.
Less Digestion Reduces Inflammation
The American habit of eating around the clock is largely responsible for today’s alarming epidemic of obesity and chronic disease.
By giving your digestive tract a daily break for 12 hours or more, you drastically reduce the inflammation caused by constant digestion.
Studies indicate that people who do IF lose weight more quickly and keep it off longer than those who follow conventional, linear diets.
The most common approach is the 16:8 intermittent fasting plan, which allows you to eat whatever you want during an eight-hour eating “window” and fast the other 16 hours of the day.
For example, if you eat dinner at 6 p.m., you won’t eat again until 10 a.m. the next day, so you’re fasting for 16 hours.
A new mom named Janielle Wright has credited intermittent fasting for her stunning 71-pound weight loss in six months, as the Inquisitr has reported.
Wright has since lost an additional 15 pounds, for a total weight loss of 86 pounds in eight months. And she did it without gastric bypass surgery, diet pills, or rigorous exercise.
TRANSFORMATION TUESDAY! #transformationtuesday It’s crazy how long this dress got ???? As I’m saying goodbye to this 7th month in my weight loss journey I’m amazed at how God kept his promise & never left me nor forsake me I have been working out 6 days a week since January 1st 2018 on my own & every time I think I can’t do it or want to quit Jesus reminds me I can do all things through Him who strengthens me the proof is in the pudding ???? 85.5 lbs down all on my own ????PILLS ????TRAINER ????SURGERY nothing but JESUS HARD WORK & DEDICATION! ???????? but now that I’m here I want to take my success to the next level so I’m on the hunt for my perfect fit trainer ???????? I want to completely change my life around for my daughter Novah & me so I’m going to put in ????% in what ever it is I need to do! These last 5 months are going to be EPIC! ???? can’t wait to see my body continue to change! ???????? 14.5 lbs away from my 100 lbs goal this year! ????
The new mom said she was a couch potato who only started to exercise after being encouraged by her dramatic weight loss with intermittent fasting.
She started off by walking on a treadmill for 15 minutes a day, and has since worked her way up to 45 minutes on some days.
SWIPE ????????AND I HAD A WAIST BAND ON ????When I chose life January 1st 2018 I honestly was so scared that I would give up fighting after 2 weeks in but when I tell you that the good Lord Jesus Christ had his hands on me I was destined to succeed and when Jesus says yes nobody can say no ????FACTS AMEN! ???????? 7 months in & 5 more to go till the year is up my goal is to loose 100lbs this year I’m already down 83.6lbs 16.4lbs more to go and I KNOW I CAN DO IT because I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me! ????????❤️ This is my life now NEVER GOING BACK! ????????????????
While most people do intermittent fasting to lose weight, research from the National Institute on Aging suggests that intermittent fasting can also improve brain functioning and help maintain lean muscle mass.
“Just as exercise makes muscles stronger, fasting makes the brain stronger,” said Dr. Mark Mattson, chief of the NIA’s neurosciences lab.
Mattson said the chemicals produced by fasting also appear to boost people’s moods.
Dr. Mattson said intermittent fasting and fasting for short periods of time like 16 to 24 hours induces a state of stress in the body, which responds by releasing neurotrophic proteins that stimulate neurons and other cells.