Alex Jones Said He’s A Victim Of Sandy Hook Parents Who Remind People He Called Their Children’s Death A Hoax

The conspiracy theorist said he may file cease and desist orders to get parents to stop talking about his Sandy Hook denials.

Alex Jones is tired of the parents of Sandy Hook victims reminding people that he called their children’s death a hoax — and he’s ready to take legal action over it.

The embattled conspiracy theorist radio host took to the airwaves this week to claim he’s a victim of the parents who lost children in the 2012 school shooting, and who haven’t stopped talking about his denial of the shooting. Media Matters, a left-leaning organization that sheds a light on conservative media, published a transcript of Alex Jones making a plea to those parents to stop reminding people of his denials.

“So I’m asking the families: In the memory of your children and the memory of the truth — you say it’s super hurtful to hear these things, I agree,” Jones said.” So I’m saying how do you continue to say that and say I said it if it’s so hurtful? I’m asking you to quit in my voice saying your children didn’t die.”

Jones went on to wonder aloud whether he would need to file cease and desist orders to get them to stop saying “Alex Jones is mean.”

“Because see, I’m the one under assault,” Jones claimed. “I’m the one being misrepresented. I’m the one that people are speaking through my voice, holding a picture of me up, and then saying I’m saying these things and all I’m saying is metaphysically I didn’t create this, I didn’t start this, so I can’t give you quarter.”

Jones noted that he now admits that Sandy Hook did indeed happen, but for years he claimed that it was actually a hoax perpetrated by the U.S. government and that no children actually died in the attack, which in reality left 20 children and six adults dead.

“Yeah, so, Sandy Hook is a synthetic completely fake with actors, in my view, manufactured,” Jones said in a 2014 broadcast (via PolitiFact). “I couldn’t believe it at first. I knew they had actors there, clearly, but I thought they killed some real kids. And it just shows how bold they are, that they clearly used actors. I mean they even ended up using photos of kids killed in mass shootings here in a fake mass shooting in Turkey — so yeah, or Pakistan.”

As Bloomberg noted, Jones also produced two videos claiming the shooting was a “false flag” and a “fraud” and hosted Sandy Hook denying articles on his Infowars.com website.

Jones has previously attacked those who remind people of his Sandy Hook denials, calling Hillary Clinton a liar in 2016 when she pointed out that he said the death of 20 children was a hoax (prompting PolitiFact to publish the above transcript).

Jones has seen a massive backlash to his broadcasts in recent weeks, being kicked off Facebook and YouTube and put on temporary suspension by Twitter this week as well.

BOOM: After facing mass amounts of criticism from #TheResistance, @Twitter followed in the footsteps of its technology industry counterparts late Tuesday and suspended the far-right hate-monger and conspiratorial commentator Alex Jones https://t.co/sZSXZCYNiP — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) August 15, 2018

Now, the Sandy Hook parents have fought back against Jones’ claims. A group of six parents and one FBI agent who responded to the scene are suing Alex Jones for defamation, saying they have been continually harassed by those who listen to Jones and believed his claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.