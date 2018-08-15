Complete List of Who Trump Has Called A ‘Dog’ On Twitter

President Trump is pretty notorious for his outlandish tweets. Whether they’re yelling at certain people that don’t support him or praising people that do.

Most recently, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kellyanne Conway, and Sean Hannity have refuted claims that he was being racist when he called ex-star of The Apprentice Omarosa Manigault Newman a “dog” on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted, “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

According to CNN‘s Veronica Stracqualursi she considered the tweet, “at best a sharp departure from the language typically employed by presidents and at worst a reference that traffics in sexual and racial imagery.”

But this is not the first time he’s called a person a dog on the social media network. According to The Root, they have complied a full list of people that Trump has called a “dog” in tweets.

According to The Root, after searching “dog” in his twitter archive. Trump used the phrase “like a dog” 17 times, seven of which Trump used to laugh at people who were “fired like a dog.” The people who Trump disparaged by saying they were “like a dog” include:

Mitt Romney

The New Hampshire Union-Leader

Rev. Jeremiah Wright

Robert Pattinson

Brent Bozell of the National Review

Ted Cruz

Hosni Mubarak

George Will

David Gregory

Eric Erickson,

Ted Cruz’s director of communication

Glenn Beck

Chuck Todd

Bill Maher

The list of people he actually calls just “a dog” is much shorter:

Mac Miller

Lord Sugar

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel

Arianna Huffington

Political strategist David Axelrod

Omarosa Manigault Newman

All of the people he called a dog were political opponents and did not support Trump. Only one of them were African-American (Omarosa). However, Trump does use certain terms to describe people of color that he typically does not use to describe white people.

Trump’s favorite Twitter insults are “stupid” which he used 173 times, “dumb” which he used 161 times, and “dummy” which he used 77 times.

Whether or not calling Omarosa a “dog” was meant to be racist or not doesn’t disprove that Trump is not a racist, as further evidence does suggest he could be. For instance, according to the Washington Post, when he was running for presidency the official newspaper for the KKK supported his run and Trump did not take any action to not be connected with them.