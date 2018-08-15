Watch Jamaica Tallawahs Vs. St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL Cricket Live Stream: Start Time, Preview

The Caribbean Premier League leaders, the Jamaica Tallawahs, face the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the eight match of the franchise T20 cricket tournament.

Chris Gayle, perhaps the world’s most exciting T20 cricket batsman, leads the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots into his native Jamaica where they will face the team that Gayle previously captained. The Jamaica Tallawahs, now skippered by Gayle’s West Indies teammate, Andre “Superman” Russell, as SportsMax TV reports, have yet to lose a CPL match this season in two tries. The teams will meet in a game that will live stream from Sabina Park.

Russell, also a native Jamaican, has proven more than capable in leading the Tallawahs in his first week at the helm. Not only did the team win its first two matches, but as CricInfo reports, “Superman” bowled only the second hat-trick in the Caribbean Premier League’s eight-season history and also scored a century with the bat off if just 40 balls. Russell also hauled in a spectacular catch in the field in the team’s opener against Trinbago Knight Riders.

But Russell shared the credit for Jamaica’s fast start with his entire team, according to SportsMax.

“I think it showed the all-round team that we have. It’s not all about a one-man show when one man does come in the others step up and play their part,” Russell said on Tuesday. “We just have to keep growing from strength to strength.”

St. Kitts and Nevis Captain Chris Gayle fans his old team, the Jamaica Tallawahs, on Wednesday. Ashley Allen / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Jamaica Tallawahs vs. St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Caribbean Premier League cricket eighth T20 match of 2018, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is set for 7 p.m. Atlantic Summer Time on Wednesday, August 15, at 15,600-seat Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

In the United States, that start time will be 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4 p.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 16.

Australia international spin bowler Adam Zampa arrived in Jamaica off a stint in England’s T20 Blast league on Tuesday, to dominate the hapless St. Lucia Stars with three wickets for just 27 runs, according to The Stats Zone.

The Patriots last played on August 11, beating Trinbago by 42 runs, per CricInfo. Gayle scored a relatively modest 35 off of 30 balls, but West Indies’ Devon Thomas stopped up with 58 from 34 to drive the Patriots to their first win of 2018.

Australia’s Adam Zampa is off to a fast start with the ball for Jamaica. Ashley Allen / Getty Images

In 2018, for the first time, all Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket matches will live stream in India and 54 other countries via the social media platform Twitter. The live stream of Sunday’s game, and all CPL matches, can be found at @CPL.

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs. St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Caribbean Premier League cricket T20 match number eight will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and Ireland by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, fans should proceed to Sky Go Sports‘ login page. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the match live from Port of Spain. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here. The 2018 CPL will also live stream in the U.K. and Ireland via Sky Sports NOW TVservice.

To view the Jamaica Tallawahs vs. St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket match live online for free, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial weeklong trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the Caribbean Premier League cricket action for free, legally.

In Canada, every 2018 CPL match will be streamed live via the DAZN sports platform.