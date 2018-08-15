Arie Luyendyk Jr. Shows Off His Own ‘Paradise’ Via Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. may no longer be a bachelor, but he is showing off his own version of paradise.

According to a recent Instagram post by Arie, his version of paradise has an ocean view, white sand, palm trees, a pool, and his fiance, Lauren Burnham.

Arie and Lauren are seemingly on yet another getaway together as the former Bachelor star posted a photograph of his soon-to-be wife in the pool looking at a view in a tropical location. Luyendyk captioned the photo, “My paradise,” adding an emoji wearing sunglasses.

As many fans already know, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham had a controversial start to their relationship. After choosing to propose to Becca Kufrin and send Lauren home, Arie just couldn’t shake the thought that he had chosen the wrong woman. Only a few weeks later he broke things off with Becca in front of a camera crew, and sped off to win back Lauren, which he did.

The couple later got engaged and are now planning to tie the knot in January. Recently, Bachelor host Chris Harrison said he expects to be sitting front and center at the couple’s wedding.

“I better be sitting front and center at Arie’s wedding. If not, I’ll send them a candlestick or a serving dish … A blender or a trash can. I think I got Trista [Sutter] a trash can. That was my gift to her,” Harrison told Us Weekly.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are planning to walk down the aisle on January 12, 2019, in Hawaii. The couple made the big announcement during an appearance on The View back in May.

Meanwhile, while many marriages produced by The Bachelor franchise choose to have televised weddings for the fans to see, others don’t want the spotlight to shine so brightly on their own special day.

Arie and Lauren have chosen to keep their nuptials as private as possible and not allow ABC cameras to film the wedding, which will include their closest friends and family members, and likely even Chris Harrison.

“We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue, and we are getting married in Hawaii on January 12, next year,” Burnham said during her appearance on the show.

“It’s in Maui, it’s at Haiku Mill, which is this beautiful, old world feel, with a lot of vines and greenery,” Luyendyk Jr. added. “It’s not your typical, beach wedding. It’s so pretty.”