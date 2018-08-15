‘Big Brother 20’ Spoilers: The Week 7 POV Ceremony Results Revealed, Another Blindside Eviction May Be Coming

The latest Week 7 'Big Brother 20' spoilers tease that houseguests will be left shocked once again as the next eviction plays out.

It’s already Week 7 in the Big Brother 20 house, and the competition is fierce. There have been numerous blindsides this summer during eviction night and the latest BB20 spoilers suggest that another one is on the way. The Power of Veto ceremony has been held, the nominees have been determined, and fans are anxious to know where things stand.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Tyler won the POV. Haleigh is the Head of Household for Week 7, and she originally nominated Kaycee and Angela. However, Kaycee was able to remove herself thanks to the second Hacker Competition she won, so Angie “Rockstar” was put in her place.

Many had figured that Tyler would probably save Angie if he won the POV and Big Brother spoilers via Big Brother Network reveal that he did exactly that. Also, as the Inquisitr had speculated, Haleigh put Kaycee back on the block, since Kaycee’s power didn’t save her from a renomination.

That means that Rockstar and Kaycee are the final nominees for Week 7 and Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds note that Rockstar has taken this one hard. She got emotional as she talked with Sam about facing her third eviction speech, and Sam admitted she wasn’t sure that Angie could be saved this time.

You can never get too comfortable in the Big Brother house. ICYMI, catch up on the latest episode: https://t.co/vKUzPNIdv8 #BB20 pic.twitter.com/rRMzGBOZeq — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 13, 2018

Once the final nominations were in place, talk turned to Thursday’s eviction vote. Big Brother spoilers detail that Haleigh felt certain she had five votes to keep Rockstar, but that’s not exactly the case. She talked about how Brett, Sam, JC, Scottie, and Faysal would all keep Angie and boot Kaycee, but she and her Hive alliance have a big surprise coming unless something changes.

At this point, it looks likely that Faysal will stick with Haleigh and keep Rockstar. Scottie continues to play both sides, but at the moment, he seems to be leaning toward voting against Kaycee too. However, JC seems likely to stick with Tyler over Rockstar. Sam may be friendly with Angie, but she’s promised Tyler she’d vote his way and keep Kaycee too. Finally, Haleigh thinks she’s got Brett on her side, but it’s looking like he’ll avoid betraying his L6 alliance.

Big Brother spoilers via @BB_Updates on Twitter detail that on the live feeds, Brett and Haleigh talked about how Rockstar was feeling relatively confident. Haleigh noted that Angie felt good about having support from Fessy, JC, Sam, Scottie, and Brett, and it looks like as the week has progressed, Haleigh and Faysal have remained confident they’ve got the votes stacked their way.

While a couple of these houseguests seem to still be wavering, Big Brother spoilers suggest that Haleigh, Faysal, and Rockstar may be blindsided yet again come Thursday night’s votes, with Kaycee staying. Stay tuned for additional BB20 spoiler tidbits as they emerge, and don’t miss the Week 7 episodes as they air this week on CBS.