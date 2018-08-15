Kelly Ripa Says She Knew Hubby Mark Consuelos Was The One When She First Saw His Photo At Casting Call

'So when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before my eyes.'

They’re one of Hollywood’s favorite couples for a reason.

Throughout their relationship, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have made it clear that they are madly in love with one another. Whether it be in a sweet post on their social media pages or in a television or radio interview, the pair is always sure to profess their fondness for each other, one way or another.

And in a recent interview with Sirius XM’s Lunch With Bruce, Kelly revealed to fans that she first fell in love with Mark Consuelos when she saw him. — but not actually Mark in the flesh, a photo of him, interestingly enough. As Kelly explained, it all started in 1995 when Kelly was starring in the soap All My Children. At the time, they were looking for someone who was Latino to play the role of her love interest, Mateo Santos.

“So I had auditioned every Latino actor in the city and around the city and then California,” Kelly recalled.

And after countless auditions and interviews looking for an actor, casting director Judy Blye Wilson told Ripa that she “found him” and showed the Live With Kelly and Ryan host a picture of Mark Conseulos.

“[Judy] showed me his picture and … at that point, I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone. I just thought I would be living my single girl life in the city,” Ripa confessed.

“I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on the soap opera … So when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes]. Like. I saw it. I [didn’t] believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”

And with 22 years of marriage under their belts already, the couple already has a lot to be proud of, including their children. The former soap opera stars are proud parents to Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. And they recently had reason to celebrate their eldest son Michael and his role on his father’s hit show Riverdale.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, 21-year-old Michael Consuelos will star in an episode of the show this coming season, playing a younger version of his father’s character, Hiram Lodge. Michael will reportedly appear in a scene with KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart in a flashback episode and this will be Michael’s first major acting gig.

Michael has had a few other smaller roles including one in a short film in 2012 as well as a little bit of voice work on Go, Diego, Go! in 2006 and 2007.