Liam Payne Packs On PDA With Cairo Dwek

After splitting with Cheryl just a month ago, Liam Payne is out and about again with a new flame: model Cairo Dwek.

The former One Direction member and Dwek were spotted showing off heaps of PDA in Lake Como, Italy, this past weekend according to People.

The two of them were holding hands while walking to their car before sharing a kiss in the backseat. Dwek also put her hand in Payne’s back pocket while walking. These photos can be seen on Just Jared.

Reps for Dwek and Payne have not confirmed a relationship or anything new yet.

On July 1, Payne, 24, announced that he and Cheryl, 35, have decided to part ways in a tweet. Cheryl and Payne were together for two years and share a 16-month-old son together named Bear.

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together,” the “On the Floor” singer wrote.

Cheryl echoed his sentiments on her Twitter saying, “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Cairo Dwek has shared various photos on her Instagram highlighting her Italian trip but Payne is not included in any of them, so maybe they want to keep things private for now in their new relationship.

According to the Daily Mail, it is rumored that Payne and Dwek met in the French Riviera after Payne liked her Instagram posts. Sources also claim that the singer first saw her in a restaurant in Cannes.

Dwek bares a similar resemblance to Payne’s ex Cheryl. They’re both slim and gorgeous brunettes. She is also the daughter of the philanthropist Alexandra Dwek. Dwek originally attended the University of Southern California to study psychology but later dropped out to pursue a career in modelling.

Meanwhile Payne is nominated for BBC Radio 1’s Teen Award for Best Solo Artist. The awards will be revealed in October later this year.