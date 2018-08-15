Claire Foy and Matt Smith starred in the first two seasons

There are big changes coming for fans of the Netflix series The Crown, but that doesn’t mean that the creator and executive producer of the show aren’t upset about the massive cast turnover. As the royal family gets older with the passing of time, it is necessary to recast most roles, but it seems like the company of Seasons 1 and 2 made a very positive impression particularly on executive producer Suzanne Mackie.

Town & Country says that Mackie and series creator Peter Morgan are excited about the Season 3 cast, but they are sad to see the cast helmed by Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth exit stage left. Season 3 will find the whole royal family recast, says Mackie.

“It was very sad to say goodbye to the season one and two cast; they were brilliant and we’d all become friends. But I don’t think any other show has recast its characters between seasons, so there is something both nerve-wracking and exhilarating too.”

The Seasons 1 and 2 Prince Philip, Matt Smith (previously Dr. Who), said that there is some allure to a role you know you can’t play forever.

“It was hard to give up the Doctor—you want to play it for ever. But with this, you know you can’t. Peter [Morgan] is writing Thatcher and Diana for season four, and I couldn’t play that era’s Philip, so I’ll just turn into a punter, the way I did with Doctor Who. I’m looking forward to seeing where they take it, to be honest.”

Season 3 with Broadchurch star Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth at the helm has started filming, and sources say that Liverpool’s waterfront has been turned into Washington, D.C., for the royal visit to the United States in 1976. Left Bank Studios are upgrading a number of the sets.

“[The company has] sought planning permission for a new Buckingham Palace main gates and exterior, including the iconic balcony on which the royals stand at key moments. The Downing Street plans show a new Number 10 and the road leading up to the building itself.”

Netflix has started sharing stills of the new cast in costume, and fans were thrilled to see The Crown’s new Queen Elizabeth, Olivia Colman. The busy actor has revealed that even before she was cast in The Crown, she was a huge fan of the show and of her predecessor Claire Foy.