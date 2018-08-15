Watch Boston Red Sox Vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Possible World Series Matchup

The Boston Red Sox look for their 17th win in their last 19 games in an interleague contest against the Philadelphia Phillies who are battling for the NL East top spot.

The Boston Red Sox look to continue their record-setting, dominant season, setting their 87th win of 2018 in their sites, per the MLB website, against just 35 defeats — a pace that would see them end the season with 116 wins, tying the single-season record set by the 2001 Seattle Mariners — when they play the second of two games against the Philadelphia Phillies in the conclusion of the teams’ home-and-home four-game interleague series, an MLB matchup that will live stream from Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The game could also turn out to be a preview of baseball’s fall classic, with the Red Sox current favorites not only to reach but to win the World Series, according to Yahoo! Sports, and the Phillies battling for first place in the National League East with the fourth-best overall record in the National League. In the NL East, the suddenly slumping Phillies have slid from a 1 1/2 game lead over the Atlanta Braves to a two-game deficit in just six games, as they have dropped four of their last five including Tuesday’s game against the visiting Red Sox.

The Phillies will look to one of their steadiest pitchers, 26-year-old Vincent Velasquez, to cool off baseball’s most productive offense at 5.46 runs per game, per Baseball Reference. Velasquez had rough outing in his most recent start, but since the end of April has posted a solid 3.18 ERA in 15 starts, according to the MLB site.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez gets the mound assignment against the MLB-leading Red Sox offense on Wednesday. Rick Scuteri / AP Images

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday Night Baseball interleague game in Philly, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 43,000-seat Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, or 6:05 p.m. Central Time, 4:05 p.m. Pacific, on Wednesday, August 15.

The Red Sox will counter with trade-deadline acquisition Nathan Eovaldi, a 28-year-old righthander whose Red Sox career got off to a stellar start, as he threw 15 scoreless innings across his first two BoSox starts, including an eight-inning, three-hit performance against the arch-rival New York Yankees, per BR.

But in his last outing, against the lowly Baltimore Orioles on August 10, Eovaldi was shelled for eight runs (four earned) on 10 hits in a mere 2 2/3 innings, in a wild game that the Red Sox ended up winning by a football-style 19-12 score.

Nathan Eovaldi will look for redemption on Wednesday after a disastrous outing in his last start for the Red Sox. Michael Dwyer / AP Images

To watch a live stream of the final Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies game of their four-game, home-and-home interleague series, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Viewers should be aware that accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies pennant race showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Sox-Phils game streamed live at no charge.

The game will also be available in multiple live streams via MLB.tv, which also comes with a seven-day free trial, but after that will charge $49.99 for the remainder of the regular MLB season.

An audio-only live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday Night Baseball game will be available on the TuneIn Radio site.