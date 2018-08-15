Mollie Tibbetts Website Is So Busy A Second Server Was Added, Cops Deny They’re Close To Making Arrest

A series of reports Tuesday suggested that police were honing in on a suspect, but authorities deny those reports.

The website that Iowa authorities set up to help find Mollie Tibbetts received so much traffic that a second server was added, Fox News is reporting. Meanwhile, authorities deny claims that emerged Tuesday that authorities were closing in on the young woman’s alleged abductor.

On Wednesday, as reported by the Inquisitr, reports emerged via Radar Online that police expected to make an arrest in the case “within the next ten days.” This from an anonymous source close to the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“Whoever the abductor is, top agents are closing in on them. There is reason to believe Mollie is still alive and being held captive. There is a concrete timeline.”

The report even claimed that the alleged abductor attended a vigil for the missing college student, and that he is “hiding in plain sight.”

Unfortunately for those invested in Mollie’s return, authorities had to deny those reports. Rick Rahn, a special agent in charge at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, told Fox News Wednesday that the authenticity of those reports “has not been verified.”

However, in what may be a rare bit of good news in the search for the missing woman, a website set up to help locate the woman received so much traffic that authorities had to add a second server to handle the traffic.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the website draws viewers’ attention to five places of interest in and around Brooklyn, Iowa, where Mollie had been staying at her boyfriend’s home while he was out of town for work. These include a nearby car wash which sits on a two-lane road that provides easy access to nearby Interstate 80; the nearby T&A Truck Stop; the area around the home of Mollie’s boyfriend, Dalton Jack, and his brother (both men have been cleared as suspects in Mollie’s disappearance); and a couple of rural farm areas.

“Law enforcement is currently seeking additional witnesses and wants to speak to anyone who was in the areas indicated below on July 18, 2018 between the hours of 5PM and 10PM.”

Mollie’s father, Roy Tibbetts, believes his daughter is still alive and that she is with someone that she knows.

“I do believe Mollie is with someone who she knows, probably someone who cares about her. But that relationship was misguided, misinterpreted and went wrong, and I think they’re in a place with Mollie and don’t know how to get themselves out of this horrible situation.”

Meanwhile, the reward for information that leads to Mollie has approached $400,000.