Donald Trump Wishes Rep. Maxine Waters Happy Birthday On Twitter Soon After She Wishes For New President

The president was tweeting about Rep. Maxine Waters again, and it seems to be in reaction to a 'birthday wish' she recently shared.

President Donald Trump has made no secret of the fact that he doesn’t think highly of California Congresswoman Maxine Waters. It initially came as something of a surprise, then, when he took to Twitter to wish her a happy birthday. However, some believe that the greater context of this post is not necessarily out of character for the outspoken president.

Trump’s tweet about Maxine Waters’ birthday came on Wednesday morning. The president wished “the leader of the Democrat Party” a happy birthday, and the tweet was short and simple. Within a matter of hours, it had been retweeted more than 10,500 times and liked more than 47,000 times.

As is fairly typical when it comes to the president’s tweets, there was a wide mix of responses to the post. Some were very pro-Trump and anti-Waters, while others were baffled by his intention with the post. More than a few presumed that the president was ultimately trolling “Auntie Maxine,” as he has done many times in the past.

The Hill provides what is likely some valuable context to the Waters-related tweet. They indicate that Trump’s tweet came shortly after Fox News talked about how Maxine had appeared on rival network MSNBC with Jonathan Capehart a few days ago and said that her birthday wish was for a new president.

WATCH @RepMaxineWaters with me earlier on @amjoyshow. Auntie Maxine didn't hold back! ‘Moment of Maxine’: Rep. Maxine Waters Is Not Worried https://t.co/vTHGpp72Gi — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) August 12, 2018

Waters, who turns 80-years-old with this birthday, has never minced words when it comes to Trump. When MSNBC host Capehart wished her a happy birthday, the congresswoman replied in typical Auntie Maxine style.

“My biggest birthday wish would be that we’re able to get a leader of this country who represents us – who has the respect of all of our allies all over the world. Someone who has appreciation for the Constitution. Someone that does not lie… with these tweets.”

Maxine continued and said that her birthday wish was to see Trump removed from office so the country could get a president we could be proud of having. Given the timing, that Fox seemingly talked about this Waters segment shortly before the president tweeted his happy birthday wish, it seems likely that he wasn’t exactly extending an olive branch to smooth things over with her.

Happy Birthday to the leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

Some suspect that by including the word “leader,” Trump meant that as an insult to those on the left. He has previously called Maxine “a low-IQ individual,” and he blasted her via Twitter in June for being the “Face of the Democrat Party” who had “called for harm to supporters” after the restaurant incident involving Sarah Huckabee Sanders. At the end of that tweet, he warned, “Be careful what you wish for Max!”

So far, Waters hasn’t acknowledged Trump’s tweet with his birthday wishes. On Tuesday, however, she was tweeting about the president and noted his “unhinged rants, meltdowns, and name calling at his rallies” as she referred to him as “#ConManDon.” President Donald Trump may have decided to tweet something of a happy birthday wish to Rep. Maxine Waters, but it’s doubtful anybody is expecting the two to become friendly anytime soon.

Trump thinks he can distract us w/ his unhinged rants, meltdowns, and name calling at his rallies. Not me. I'm focused on his obstruction of justice, collusion w/ Russia, conspiracy, and jail time. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 14, 2018