50 Cent, Tekashi 6ix9ine Video Shoot Interrupted By Gunfire

50 Cent and Tekashi 6ix9ine had their music video shoot interrupted when gunfire broke out, TMZ has reported.

According to witnesses, someone in a white Porsche fired at least 11 shots during the filming of the video near the waterfront on West Street in Brooklyn. The car was reported as having New Jersey plates. The shooting occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Shell casings on the scene indicate a 9mm weapon was used by the shooter. No one was hit. According to Daily News, it is hard to say how far away the shooter was from the video scene.

Both 50 Cent and Tekashi were on the set at the time of the shooting. Casanova and Uncle Murda were also there. Sources have told TMZ that it did not appear that any of the rappers were the actual target of the shooter. Law enforcement, however, is not entirely sure of that at this time. Currently, law enforcement involved in the investigation are reviewing surveillance footage that may help identify the suspect.

Shots Fired on 50 Cent and Tekashi69's Music Video Set https://t.co/6kbA1Ky9f2 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 15, 2018

Gothamist reports that 50 Cent and Tekashi have been collaborating recently and are working on a song called “Get The Strap.” 50 Cent may be a rap industry veteran, but he has been under scrutiny for embellishing how many times he’s been shot. Twenty-two-year-old Tekashi is a break-out star but is already finding himself in legal troubles, including multiple charges of sexual misconduct involving an underage girl. Both rappers are New York natives.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s last visit to New York ended with the rapper being arrested on misdemeanor assault charges. On July 11, after returning to the U.S. from his European tour, Tekashi was arrested at JFK airport on a warrant based out of Texas, where the incident resulting in the assault charges took place. Two days later, he was released on bail from Rikers Island after he claimed that he was threatened by Trinitarios street gang, making it necessary to move him to a secure facility on the island.

Earlier this year, Chief Keef was shot at and at the time he was having a feud with Tekashi. So far there has been no evidence pointing at involvement on the part of Chief Keef and the police have yet to say if the incidents are connected. At this time, today’s shooting is being treated as a separate incident, as far as law enforcement statements can infer. So far there have been no arrests in the case.