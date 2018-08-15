Prince Harry Is Willing To Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ To Comfort Meghan Markle During Her Family Drama

Meghan's father and half-siblings seem intent on destroying her happiness.

Prince Harry is doing “whatever it takes” to comfort his wife as she deals with the incessant drama from her father’s side of the family, a royal insider tells Closer Weekly.

Prince Harry has found himself in an awkward position since he tied the knot with the American actress. As a British royal, he is expected to act with poise and dignity at all times. After all, he and his family – particularly his grandmother, father, and brother – are the living embodiment of the centuries-old British monarchy. As such, he must avoid embarrassment at all costs, because his shame is borne by his entire family.

So as his wife’s family tries valiantly to embarrass her, what’s Harry to do?

As it turns out, he’s doing the right thing by supporting his wife, no matter the cost. This according to an anonymous royal insider who spoke exclusively to the magazine.

“He has been comforting her. He tells his wife not to worry and that her family’s actions are no reflection on her.”

The friend of the family says that Harry is doing his best to help his wife take his mind off her embarrassing family.

“They spend their time relaxing in the garden, cooking together and going for long walks. Harry’s doing whatever it takes to help make Meghan feel relaxed before they get back to work in September.”

Let's revisit why Botswana is so special to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, shall we?https://t.co/Yt7UHe8CQ7 pic.twitter.com/NNVfKnxJYA — E! News (@enews) August 10, 2018

By “back to work,” the insider refers to when Harry and Meghan will resume their royal duties after their honeymoon period. Those duties will begin with a royal tour of Australia, during which the group will attend the Invictus Games, the sporting event created by Prince Harry for wounded or disabled veterans.

In the mean time, the pair will take some time off and visit Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, at her county estate Balmoral Castle, and then head to the family’s cottage in the Cotswolds.

It’s not just Prince Harry who has been trying their best to welcome Meghan into the royal family despite the drama coming from her family back home. Her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has also been exceptionally welcoming to the newest member of the Windsors.

“She’s advised Meghan that she just needs to do her best to hold her head up high because she hasn’t done anything wrong.”

In other Meghan Markle news, today, as reported by the Inquisitr, it was revealed that Meghan would be willing to talk to her dad if he was willing to be respectful and to stop giving embarrassing interviews.