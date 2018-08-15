Priyanka Chopra Gets Her Pout On While Flashing That Amazing Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas has picked out a beautiful engagement ring that fiance, Priyanka Chopra, was seen wearing.

Things are moving right along for newly engaged couple, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. They are getting hitched after what seems to be a whirlwind romance between the two. Not much has been revealed from either of them about their upcoming marriage, but it sure looks like a statement has been made, thanks to a photo that has everyone buzzing.

One of Chopra’s close friends, Raveena Tandon, posted a snap on Instagram that revealed the rock that Jonas gave Chopra when he got down on one knee to propose. According to People, the “Jealous” singer purchased the ring from Tiffany & Co. after he had the store temporarily shut down to pick it out and to keep it a secret. The photo showes what excellent taste he has in fine jewelry.

The Quantico actress flashed the ring boldly on her left hand as she was posing with Tandon. There was no hiding that stone at all. Chopra’s friend wrote, “Peecee and I getting our pouts in order!” The girls may be getting their pouts on, but Chopra certainly isn’t pouting about that engagement ring. The cushion-cut diamond ring is said to be worth approximately $200,000 and weighing in at 4 carats.

Nick and Priyanka were said to have become engaged in July while in London to celebrate the Bollywood actress’ 36th birthday. They were said to have paid a royal visit to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as well. They both gave their blessing to the newly engaged couple.

Priyanka Chopra Debuts Engagement Ring from Nick Jonas — See the Dazzling Diamond #PeopleNow https://t.co/kK2z0Jppp1 pic.twitter.com/mGqgwDBBXN — People (@people) August 15, 2018

Now that the the world has officially witnessed the gorgeous diamond, it’s time for the Jonas family to meet Nick’s future in-laws. Us Weekly indicated that they are traveling to India to meet Priyanka’s family. Her 25-year-old fiance has already been to her native country in June to meet her mother for the first time.

The lovebirds are very private about their relationship. Chopra had mentioned at the interactive session at Dehli’s Taj Palace Hotel Dhaula Kuan recently that some parts of her life are to remain private. That includes her love life as well.

“My entire life—my personal life—is not for public consumption. Ninety percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent is for me. I’m a girl. I have the right to keep that to myself. My family, my friendships and my relationships are things I don’t think I need to defend or explain to anyone.”

Nick Jonas seems to know exactly what he wants for his future after proposing only two months of dating the actress. The wedding could happen just as fast.