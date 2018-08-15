‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Reflects On Family Vacation, Shares Updates On Jackson And Murphy

Life seems to be going quite well for 'Little People, Big World' stars Tori, Zach, and Jackson Roloff.

Life is going pretty well for Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff. The family welcomed baby Jackson a little more than a year ago, and they added puppy Murphy to the crew quite recently. The LPBW stars embraced the opportunity for a relaxing family vacation with Zach’s mom Amy and his siblings earlier this month and in a new Instagram post, Tori is looking back and reflecting on how great it was.

Tori Roloff’s newest Instagram post shares a mix of both new and previously-shared photos from the family’s trip to Michigan. As the Inquisitr previously detailed, this trip was to visit Amy’s parents and it seems it was exactly the vacation that everybody in the family needed.

In the first photo of the Little People, Big World star’s post, the full family is gathered by the water for an amazing photograph. Not only were Tori, Zach, and Jackson there alongside Amy, but Jeremy, Audrey, and Ember were there as were Jacob and his fiancée Izzy along with daughter Molly and her husband Joel.

Both this first photo of the family and the second one of just the ladies were ones that Tori had shared during the trip. However, the second one, showing Jeremy, Zach, Jacob, and Joel was probably new to most followers. Roloff also shared an adorable photo showing Ember and Jackson from the back that Little People, Big World fans loved.

In her caption, Tori said that she’d really been missing Michigan. She had never been to the area before, and she wrote about how she loved exploring the place with some of the most important people in her world. Amy has written about her love for the area, which includes a cabin the family loves, and Tori said it was a magical place.

As the LPBW star continued, she noted that she hadn’t felt that way about any place since she first visited Disney, and fans of Tori and Zach’s know how much the couple loves Disney. Roloff made it clear that she’d be returning to Michigan again in the future, sharing that it had captured a piece of her heart.

Both Tori and Zach have continued to share a lot of updates since returning home. Both Little People, Big World stars naturally share a lot of pictures and videos of son Jackson, and recent Instagram Stories of Tori’s show that he’s become a pretty confident walker. Jackson and puppy Murphy are virtually inseparable already, and Roloff joked about how Jackson seems to prefer Murph’s toys to his own.

The addition of a new puppy to the family immediately sparked buzz among LPBW fans that next would come a second baby, as Tori and Zach had previously made something of a deal on this front. The Little People, Big World stars aren’t going down that path quite yet from the sounds of things, but the Roloffs seem to be headed in that direction and fans can’t wait.