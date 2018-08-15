Emma Stone’s Instagram Absence Explained In Interview With Jennifer Lawrence

Stone and Lawrence chatted about acting, anxiety and her new project, 'Maniac.'

Emma Stone doesn’t have an Instagram account and there’s a reason for that. In an article for Elle, the Academy Award winning actress sat down with friend and fellow thespian, Jennifer Lawrence, to explain her absence from social media and some of the other things that have been going on in her life.

The lack of a social media presence boils down to a desire to avoid too much public scrutiny and commentary on her life.

“I think it wouldn’t be a positive thing for me,” Stone says at one point during the interview. “If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them.”

She added that she’s overcome a period of her life where she felt anxious about the way people spoke about her appearance, so that could also explain why she’s opted out of the social media loop.

“I struggled a couple of years ago with feeling like how I looked was being scrutinized, and then I realized that anything that really bothers me that people could comment on is something I’m already worried about.”

The interview, which reads like a cute chit-chat between two girlfriends, shows Stone being open about her struggle with anxiety. Early in the sit-down, Lawrence describes her as “sensitive,” and she agrees, adding that it’s a personality trait that she’s had since she was very young.

The La La Land actress reveals that she had her first panic attack when she was seven years old.

“My mom always says that I was born with my nerves outside of my body,” she said. “But I’m lucky for the anxiety, because it also makes me high-energy.”

She also says that her childhood sensitivity led to early acting classes. It became an outlet for her emotions. Stone says that she started doing youth theatre at 11 years old and that, despite all the not so great things that have come along with acting, it’s still a way for her to process her “demons.”

Maniac, Stone’s new project for Netflix, has been described as a “dark psychological comedy,” Indie Wire reports. The limited series was directed by Cary Fukunaga and is based on a 2014 Norwegian comedy series with the same name Stone is listed as an executive producer.

“Maniac is the story of two strangers who find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry,” Netflix’s summary of their adaptation reads.

Stone, whose real first name is Emily, shared more details about the new series in the interview with Lawrence.

“The thing I liked about Maniac was that it’s about people who have their own internal struggles and are trying to fix them with a pill,” she said. “But you see over the course of the show that human connection and love is really the only thing that gets us through life.”

It was also a reunion for her and Jonah Hill. They worked together on her first movie, Superbad.

Maniac premieres on Netflix on September 21.