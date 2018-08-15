Mark-Paul Gosselaar Confesses That He’d Be Interested In A ‘Saved By The Bell’ Revival

'I’d like to see a version that was worth everyone’s time.'

Are you ready preppies?

If it was up to Mark-Paul Gosselaar, aka Zach Morris, then a reboot of the hit show Saved By the Bell could potentially happen. As fans of the series know, the cast had somewhat of a mini-reunion in 2015 on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. In the skit, many original cast members made an appearance, including Tiffani Thiessen who played Kelly Kapowski; Elizabeth Berkley who played Jessie Spano; Mario López who played A.C. Slater; and of course; Gosselaar who played Zach Morris.

Since then, fans have been begging the cast to do an actual revival rather than just an eight-minute clip. And in a recent interview with Fox News, Mark gave fans a glimmer of hope that it could perhaps happen — under one condition.

“I’d like to see a version that was worth everyone’s time. There’s a lot of versions that we see that don’t do it justice. But I’d like to see a version, yeah, I’d like to see a version that we’d all agree on.”

But, even though Mark says he would be picky on the plot line, when he was asked where he would want to see the show if it was rebooted, he confessed that he hasn’t even really thought that far ahead, though he did confess that he likes Cobra Kai, which is the revival of Karate Kid.

“I do like what Cobra Kai has done. I think that that’s a very interesting way of doing a reboot,” he dished. “I don’t know if whether or not we could do that with our show, but I’d be interested in something that was along the lines of that.”

And luckily for fans, Gosselaar isn’t the only cast member who says he would be on board for a potential reunion. Last year, Elizabeth Berkley told US Weekly that she had so much fun reprising her role of Jesse Spano on Jimmy Fallon, that she too would be potentially interested in bringing the show, which ran from 1989-1992, back to the air.

“We’re all busy working on so many good things. We’re actually fortunate that most of our cast consistently works and have been working actors since we were kids. And we stay in touch,” the actress shared. “We love each other. So, if something else presented itself that was as intelligent as the way Jimmy [Fallon] did it, I’m not saying we wouldn’t consider but we did what felt great for all of us at this moment.”

Other popular ’90s shows like Roseanne, Full House, and DuckTales have successfully revived their shows.