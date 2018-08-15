Donald Trump Called Montenegro Prime Minister A ‘Whiny Punk B***h,’ Shoved Him, Omarosa Claims In Her Book

Video of the supposed shove went viral after last year's NATO summit.

Donald Trump reportedly called Montenegro Prime Minister Duško Marković a “whiny punk b***h” after reportedly shoving him, Omarosa Manigault Newman reveals in her new book.

As The New York Daily News reports, one of the latest shocking claims to come out of Omarosa’s tell-all, Unhinged, concerns the events that took place at last year’s NATO summit.

Back in May 2017, during the NATO summit, Trump shared the stage with several world leaders, including Marković, as they were headed toward a group photo. As The Washington Post reported at the time, video cameras captured the awkward moment between the 45th president and Marković, the leader of a tiny Eastern European nation with a population of 600,000 (about the size of Milwaukee). As the group crossed the stage, Trump could be seen pushing Marković out of the way, perhaps in an effort to be in the front.

Marković, for his part, appeared to be taken aback, but didn’t say anything to Trump or make eye contact with him.

Trump’s spokesperson at the time, Sean Spicer, would later say that Trump was merely trying to get to the space that had been reserved for him for the photo shoot.

You can see video of the alleged shove below.

Omarosa claims in her new book that there was more to the shove than just Trump jockeying for position. She says that after the incident, she asked him what was going on.

“I asked him, ‘You came off a little aggressive. Why did you do that?'”

Trump allegedly responded with his characteristic directness.

“Oh, he’s just a whiny punk b***h.”

Of course, in the absence of an audio tape of Trump saying that, there is no way to verify the statement beyond Omarosa’s claim.

Excellent point by @BenShapiro – there are upsides to the internet and factual recall. If anyone should be upset, it is dog lovers.

No, Trump Calling Omarosa A 'Dog' Doesn't Make Him A Racist. Here's Why. https://t.co/2Du5YZfM3K — Heather R. Higgins (@TheHRH) August 15, 2018

However, there does appear to be some bad blood between Trump and Montenegro, for reasons that remain unclear. Earlier this year, as The Hill reports, Trump tweeted some unflattering things about the tiny former Yugoslav republic.

“Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people…. They are very aggressive people, they may get aggressive, and congratulations, you are in World War III.”

The statement caught Montenegrins by surprise. Montenegro’s former president, Ranko Krivokapić, responded by calling Trump “the strangest president in the history of the United States.”

“Foreign policy is not his big thing.”

This is just the latest shocking claim that Omarosa makes in her new book, portions of which she’s been leaking to the press these past few days.