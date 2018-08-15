Aerosmith Announces Latest Gig With 2019 ‘Deuces Are Wild’ Las Vegas Residency

Just add Aerosmith to the list of celebs who will be taking Las Vegas by storm next year.

Earlier today, Steven Tyler and co. took the stage of the Today Show with an electrifying performance as part of Today’s Concert Series. But it wasn’t just the band’s performance that took their fans by storm, it was news of an upcoming Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater at new Park MGM that really got fans excited.

The tour, which the band has titled “Deuces Are Wild” after their hit 1994 song, will start in April of 2019 and continue through July. Fittingly, lead singer Steven Tyler made the announcement on the show.

“We decided to do Vegas. Viva Las Aerosmith! We’re gonna keep it raw, we’re gonna keep it who were are. There are gonna be no changes. It’s not gonna be Flory-Dories, it’s gonna be beautiful and rocked out and we’re gonna get a chance to use some special effects that haven’t been used before.”

Like many other Vegas shows, the band is especially excited for the technical elements that they will be able to bring to stage during their Vegas stint. And unreleased clips from the band’s recording sessions will also be part of the show, according to Guitarist Joey Kramer.

“We wanna bring a show in there that we really can’t do when we’re on the road, on a regular tour,” Kramer dished. “We wanna bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith but has a whole other element to it that we’ve never been able to do before.”

During their stay in Las Vegas, Aerosmith will play 18 shows with nine dates in April, five dates in June, and four dates in July. Aero Force One members will be able to purchase tickets starting on Thursday, August 16 and the general public will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, August 24. Ticket prices will start at $75.

And Aerosmith isn’t the only one to have a highly-anticipated Vegas show series coming up. As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, Lady Gaga will also take her talents to the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. During her stay in Vegas, Gaga will perform two separate shows — Lady Gaga Enigma and Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano. Enigma will be centered around Gaga’s hit pop songs while the jazz and piano show will feature “stripped-down versions” of her music.

Gaga will play a few shows every month starting in December of this year through November of 2019.