Khloe Kardashian Posts Sweet New Photo Of Baby True With Penelope Disick

Khloe Kardashian is beyond happy to be back in L.A. with her family. The Keeping Up with the Kardahians star took to Instagram this week to share just one of the special moments she gets to witness now that she’s back home in California.

Khloe Kardahian posted a sweet snapshot of her daughter, True Thompson, sitting her a chair while her niece, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, took a Polaroid picture of the baby girl. Khloe revealed in the caption, that it is moments just like that one that she had been waiting for.

“These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!! How blessed am I?!?! P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice),” Kardashian captioned the photo, adding heart-eyed emojis as well.

In the photo, fans can see baby True’s amazing nursery. The room is beautifully decorated in pink and white, with trendy and modern furniture. Khloe Kardashian also showed off the photos that Penelope took of her daughter, all of which were adorably off center and mostly cut off True’s face. In one of the Polaroid’s the baby girl can be seen with a huge smile on her face for her cousin Penelope.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about how important it is for her to see True bond with her cousins. The little girl has a lot of cousins to grow up with. Kourtney Kardashian has three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Kim Kardashian also has three kids, North, Saint, and Chicago, Kylie Jenner has a baby girl named Stormi, and Rob Kardashian has a little girl named Dream.

Khloe dished on the cousins spending time together during a recent post on her app, and even revealed that True and her two youngest cousins, Chicago and Stormi take a baby class together every week.

“Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it’s incredible! Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can’t wait to watch it continue,” Khloe wrote.

Kim Kardashian has even spoken out about how amazing it is for Stormi, Chicago, and True to be so close in age.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together. Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting. We’re so excited. Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ’cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”