Did Amber Portwood Just Hint That She Is Quitting ‘Teen Mom OG’? She And Her Boyfriend Are Living In Malibu

Could Amber Portwood be leaving her full-time role on Teen Mom OG? According to a new report, the longtime reality star and mother of two recently hinted that she was ready to move on.

On August 14, Cafe Mom shared a report, questioning whether a recent comment shared by Portwood on Instagram was a sign that she’s ready to end her reality career with MTV.

“Looking forward to the future and leaving the stress behind me. Hard work ahead but it will all pay off in the end. Sending all my love,” Portwood wrote on Instagram in the caption of a new photo of her baby boy, James.

Although a film crew was seen in the background of Portwood’s latest image, the fact that she said she was leaving the stress behind has caused concern for some fans who don’t want to see her days with MTV come to an end.

While Portwood’s message may have been referencing the end of her career with MTV, she may also be referring to the stress back home in Indiana, where her former boyfriend, Gary Shirley, and their family resides. As some fans may know, Portwood’s current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, resides in Malibu, California. So, as their relationship continues to heat up, Portwood has been spending more and more time on the West Coast.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon struck up a romance with one another after meeting on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Edition last summer. Then, in August of that same year, they made their red carpet debut at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

Although Portwood and Glennon began dating in August of last year, they wasted no time getting serious and by the end of September, during a visit to Hawaii, Portwood learned she was expecting her second child, the first for Glennon.

Last year, as some fans may recall, Portwood announced she was leaving the Teen Mom OG cast after feuding with production over her tension with co-star Farrah Abraham. At the time, the mother of two explained to her Twitter audience that she was leaving the show because she wasn’t getting the respect she deserved behind the scenes. She then decided that she would return to the show and months later, Abraham was fired by producer Morgan J. Freeman.

Teen Mom OG is expected to return to MTV later this year for Season 8. Portwood and Glennon are both expected to appear.