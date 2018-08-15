Olivia Munn Shows Off Sexy Body In Up Close And Personal Swimsuit Shot

Summer may be coming to a close but that isn’t stopping some of Hollywood’s hottest star’s from flaunting their swimsuit bodies on social media.

While her last sexy swimsuit shot came at the end of June, actress Olivia Munn is wowing fans yet again with an up-close and personal shot in a sexy swimsuit. The photo was posted to Munn’s Instagram account yesterday and is already gaining a ton of attention from her legion of two million-plus followers.

Though she does not disclose exactly where she is at in the image, Olivia appears to be somewhere tropical as a gorgeous body of crystal blue water appears just behind her. It seems as though the actress is taking a selfie as her arm stretches out in the corner of the photo.

The 38-year-old looks absolutely incredibly in a green swimsuit with a low plunging neckline that perfectly shows off all of her womanly curves. Munn kneels down in the water as she sports a necklace with a gold star and shields the sun from her eyes. The actress has her hair up in a high ponytail and is wearing minimal makeup for her beachside look.

Thus far, the photo has gained its fair share of attention with over 157,000 likes in addition to 1,100 comments. Some couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful the actress is while others simply left comments using emojis.

Just making a quick stop brb ☀️ A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 14, 2018 at 5:26pm PDT

“You are my favorite person, Beautiful smart down earth and an angel.”

“Beautiful as always!! Enjoy that sun pretty lady,” another fan wrote.

“You’re so perfect Olivia,” one more gushed.

In recent weeks, Munn has made her way into headlines for her comments about Meghan Markle’s controversial family. As the Inquisitr shared, The Predator star confessed that her film’s director, Shane Black, had a relationship with Meghan’s half-sister —Samantha Markle. And things apparently didn’t go too well. In the interview, Munn was far from being “all compliments” toward Markle’s sister.

“Shane Black used to date Samantha Markle, the really crazy sister… I think she’s single, I think he’s single. He could be Prince Harry’s brother-in-law. Who doesn’t want to make that happen? And maybe Samantha would calm down. She’s real angry. She says a lot of crazy stuff in the press.”

And during the same interview, Olivia was asked if she would ever consider joining the royal family herself if the opportunity ever arose. But Munn didn’t seem to keen on that idea.

“I don’t want to give up my career. I want my friends to marry princes. When you’re a royal, you have to give things up,” she said.

Olivia’s upcoming film, The Predator, will make its theatrical debut on September 14.