‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 16: Steffy Asks Taylor To Wedding, Wyatt Advises Liam

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 16 reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will turn to her mother in her hour of need. There is probably no one who understands her situation better than Taylor (Hunter Tylo) who went through the same thing with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) for years. Other BB spoilers indicate that Liam (Scott Clifton) will speak to his brother with a rather surprising result.

Liam and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) have become very close in recent months. Now that these two aren’t vying for the same woman they are getting on really well, and have stepped up to support each other. This was very evident when Wyatt came clean to Liam about Bill (Don Diamont) manipulating him, and Liam still trusted him enough to crash at his house when Steffy announced she was marrying Bill. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, teases that Liam will ask Wyatt to be his best man.

B&B fans will remember that Wyatt was also Liam’s best man the last time he was at the altar. At that wedding to Hope, Wyatt stopped the wedding and told Liam the truth about Bill’s interference. However, it seems that Wyatt will raise his objections to Liam prior to the wedding. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Wyatt will give Liam an earful, and advise him on the situation that he finds himself in.

Hunter Tylo will also be making her long-awaited return to the soap on Thursday, August 16. Steffy will open up to her mother about everything that has been happening. According to Soap Central, she will also tell her mother that Hope invited her to her and Liam’s wedding. Taylor will be shocked that Hope has the audacity to rub salt in the wounds, and will feel her daughter’s pain.

Luckily, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Steffy will have a solution to make the wedding just a little more bearable. She will ask her mother to accompany her to her ex-husband’s wedding. Of course, Brooke will be livid when she hears the news and will try to get Hope to withdraw the invite. This will result in Brooke and Hope arranging to meet. Steffy will have the presence of mind to let her father know that her mother and his wife will be in the same room together. It seems as if sparks will fly when these two meet. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.