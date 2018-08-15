‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Spinoff Finally Happening, Chase And Savannah Share Tidbits About Filming

Savannah and Chase Chrisley have started filming their 'Chrisley Knows Best' spinoff

Fans of the Chrisley Knows Best family finally have a spin-off show to look forward to after quite some time of uncertainty. Family patriarch Todd Chrisley had talked about a new show focusing on Chase and Savannah that was in development, but for a while, it seemed that nothing was going to come of it. Based on new updates from both Chase and Savannah, however, it looks like it’s finally moving ahead.

As the Inquisitr shared a while back, there had been rumors floating around that the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff had been axed. There had never been any official confirmation of that being the case, but the talk about the show quieted down after a burst of buzz about it and for quite some time, nothing more seemed to be mentioned about the concept.

This week, however, it’s clear that the show is happening after all. Both Chase and Savannah shared some brief glimpses into their new world via their Instagram pages as filming started. Savannah kept it simple in her Instagram Stories, showing just a photo of a couple of guys and a professional camera, noting that it was the first day of filming the spinoff.

Chase’s Instagram Stories shared a few more details about the first day of filming with his sister Savannah. He shared the same photo that Savannah had posted, and he also shared that his mama Julie had sent him a snack to eat during his first day of filming.

Todd could also be spotted in some of Chase’s posts from the day of filming. Given that, it looks like the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch was in the background watching over everything as the day progressed, and fans probably aren’t surprised to see that he seems to be heavily involved.

Talk of this Chrisley Knows Best spinoff heightened about a year ago after buzz that had swirled around for a couple of years. Earlier this year, it looked like it might not happen at all. However, as recently as this past June, Variety noted that it was still being considered. It looks like a lot has changed in just the past couple of months, with Chase and Savannah now filming.

What will the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff be named and when will it debut? Fans will have to hang tight for now, as those kinds of details don’t seem to be available yet. However, Chase and Savannah, as well as Todd, will surely share updates via social media as things progress.